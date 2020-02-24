Grégor Blanco retires as a player, to work in league office

Earlier this month, Major League Baseball hired Grégor Blanco as a senior director of baseball operations. Blanco, hired alongside Nick Hundley, will work under Chris Young, the vice president of on-field operations, initiatives, and strategy. According to MLB’s press release, Blanco will work as “an MLB liaison to Major League Clubs, players and umpires,” among other responsibilities.

Blanco posted a retrospective of his playing days on Twitter, indicating his retirement as a player:

I don’t like good bye.. but thanks for everything. I’m so proud of what I accomplish in my career. Follow me in Instagram a right the whole text @gregorblancolab . God bless you baseball and thanks you fans .! pic.twitter.com/xcU83a28PJ — gregor blanco (@gregorblanco7) February 24, 2020

Blanco, 36, hadn’t played in the majors since 2018, spending last season at Triple-A Syracuse in the Mets’ system. He played parts of 10 seasons in the majors with the Braves, Royals, Giants, and Diamondbacks, batting an aggregate .255/.338/.348. He helped the Giants win two championships in 2012 and ’14.

