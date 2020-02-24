Getty Images

Dbacks GM Mike Hazen wasn’t aware Madison Bumgarner competed in rodeos

By Craig CalcaterraFeb 24, 2020, 11:51 AM EST
Last night’s story about Diamondbacks pitcher Madison Bumgarner participating in rodeos under an assumed name — “Mason Saunders” — definitely got people’s attention. And it did so in kind of an odd way, really.

For the most part the response was laughter and “haha, can you believe this?” That sentiment was particularly prevalent from the baseball media. Just remember that the next time someone does what Yoenis Céspedes did and had the nerve to, like, play golf or work on his ranch or whatever and gets taken to task for it. Maybe if Céspedes had played golf under a funny fake name? I dunno.

There was one person who didn’t have an immediate reaction last night: Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen, who just gave his starters/cowpoke a five-year, $85 million deal. And who did not, we just found out, know that Bumgarner was roping steers in his free time:

I have this feeling that Mason Saunders won’t be participating in rodeo events any more after this.

Blue Jays sign Marc Rzepczynski to minor league deal

By Bill BaerFeb 24, 2020, 5:10 PM EST
The Blue Jays announced on Monday the signing of lefty reliever Marc Rzepczynski to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training. “Scrabble,” as he’s affectionately known, spent the first two and a half years of his career with the Blue Jays in 2009-11.

Rzepczynski, 34, hasn’t appeared in the majors since July 2018. He struggled across 44 2/3 innings with the Reno Aces, the Diamondbacks’ Triple-A affiliate, last year. He posted a 5.04 ERA with 36 strikeouts and 28 walks.

While lefty relievers are always high in demand, it seems likely that Rzepczynski will begin the regular season in the minors and serve as organizational depth for the Blue Jays.