Blue Jays sign Marc Rzepczynski to minor league deal

The Blue Jays announced on Monday the signing of lefty reliever Marc Rzepczynski to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training. “Scrabble,” as he’s affectionately known, spent the first two and a half years of his career with the Blue Jays in 2009-11.
Rzepczynski, 34, hasn’t appeared in the majors since July 2018. He struggled across 44 2/3 innings with the Reno Aces, the Diamondbacks’ Triple-A affiliate, last year. He posted a 5.04 ERA with 36 strikeouts and 28 walks.
While lefty relievers are always high in demand, it seems likely that Rzepczynski will begin the regular season in the minors and serve as organizational depth for the Blue Jays.
Earlier this month, Major League Baseball hired Grégor Blanco as a senior director of baseball operations. Blanco, hired alongside Nick Hundley, will work under Chris Young, the vice president of on-field operations, initiatives, and strategy. According to MLB’s press release, Blanco will work as “an MLB liaison to Major League Clubs, players and umpires,” among other responsibilities.
Blanco posted a retrospective of his playing days on Twitter, indicating his retirement as a player:
Blanco, 36, hadn’t played in the majors since 2018, spending last season at Triple-A Syracuse in the Mets’ system. He played parts of 10 seasons in the majors with the Braves, Royals, Giants, and Diamondbacks, batting an aggregate .255/.338/.348. He helped the Giants win two championships in 2012 and ’14.