Astros minor league team revokes season tickets of lawyer who sued the parent club

By Craig CalcaterraFeb 24, 2020, 10:23 AM EST
Missed this over the weekend. Set phasers for “petty.”

Daniel Kaplan of The Athletic reported on Friday that the Double-A Corpus Christi Hooks, an affiliate of the Astros, has revoked the season tickets of an attorney named Bob Hilliard. Why? Because he filed a lawsuit on behalf of Astros season ticket holders against the parent club arising out of the sign-stealing stuff.

And it wasn’t just a couple of seats the Hooks took from him. Hilliard had eleven seats behind home plate seats and a suite. He gave away nearly half of his game tickets to charity and sponsored a t-shirt night at the ballpark annually. He’d been a season ticket holder of the Hooks for 20 years. The Hooks, it should be noted, are owned by the Astros themselves.

This is certainly something the Astros — or the Hooks, whichever made the call to pull this guy’s tickets — has the right to do. You can yoink season tickets from anyone for almost any reason. But it’s certainly petty.

It’s also worth noting that baseball executives are the first ones who will tell you “it’s just business” when they do something that’s not in the interest of fans. Funny they don’t feel that way when it’s reversed.

 

Blue Jays sign Marc Rzepczynski to minor league deal

By Bill BaerFeb 24, 2020, 5:10 PM EST
The Blue Jays announced on Monday the signing of lefty reliever Marc Rzepczynski to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training. “Scrabble,” as he’s affectionately known, spent the first two and a half years of his career with the Blue Jays in 2009-11.

Rzepczynski, 34, hasn’t appeared in the majors since July 2018. He struggled across 44 2/3 innings with the Reno Aces, the Diamondbacks’ Triple-A affiliate, last year. He posted a 5.04 ERA with 36 strikeouts and 28 walks.

While lefty relievers are always high in demand, it seems likely that Rzepczynski will begin the regular season in the minors and serve as organizational depth for the Blue Jays.