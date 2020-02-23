Reports: Padres sign Brian Dozier to minors deal

The longtime Twin spent the latter half of 2018 with the Dodgers before signing with the Nationals last year and winning a championship. Dozier, who will be 33 this season, is a former All-Star and a Gold Glove winner. He hit .238/.340/.430 and launched 20 homers for Washington en route to a World Series win, but was largely relegated to a bench role in the playoffs.
San Diego currently has Jurickson Profar penciled in at second base after acquiring him in a trade with the A’s. The organization lacks substantial depth at the position, with Greg Garcia being the primary option. Gordan Beckham is also in camp on a minor league deal. One imagines that Dozier instantly becomes a favorite to make the team, with the addition of the 26th roster spot only helping his case.
Dozier is no longer the impact talent he once was, but he’s still got more than enough baseball left in his bones to help a team like the Padres out. Low-risk signings that raise a team’s talent floor like this often pay off in big ways in the long run.
Bumgarner — err, Saunders — and one of his rodeo partners, Jaxson Tucker, won $26,560 in a team-roping rodeo competition in December. The Rancho Rio Arena posted a picture of the pair on Facebook, highlighting that they roped four steers in 31.36 seconds.
As Baggarly and Buchanan point out, Bumgarner also pointed out in a rodeo competition last March, just a couple days before pitching in a Cactus League game versus the Athletics, back when he was still with the Giants.
Bumgarner suffered bruised ribs and a left shoulder AC sprain in 2017 when he got into a dirt bike accident. Given that, Bumgarner’s latest extracurricular activity does raise a concern for the Diamondbacks, who inked him to a five-year, $85 million contract two months ago. Baggarly and Buchanan asked Bumgarner about such a concern. Bumgarner referred them to the club’s managing partner Ken Kendrick. Kendrick directed them to GM Mike Hazen. Hazen declined speaking about “specific contract language.” For what it’s worth, Bumgarner says he primarily uses his right hand to rope.
The jig is up on Bumgarner’s hobby. He jokingly said to The Athletic’s pair, “I’m nervous about this interview right now.” He added, “I’m upset with both you two.”