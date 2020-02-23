Jean Segura plays third base for the first time

For the first time in his professional career, Phillies infielder Jean Segura played third base on Sunday afternoon in a Grapefruit League exhibition game against the Pirates. As MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki notes, Segura made five of seven plays at the hot corner.
Since the Phillies signed shortstop Didi Gregorius during the offseason, Segura had to shift to a new position. Second base and third base are both open, and the club will use spring training to determine which position Segura and Scott Kingery will play. Segura will primarily play third base in the first half of the spring training schedule. The hope is that he will stick there.
Segura said of playing third base on Sunday, “Ah, it felt good. It felt a little weird, but not too much. It felt OK. Not too bad. I was just rushing a little bit, trying to catch everything. I think the more I play there, the more I’ll get used to it.”
Segura, who is signed through at least 2022, had a disappointing season in his first year with the Phillies in 2019. He hit .280/.323/.420 with 12 home runs, 60 RBI, 79 runs scored, and 10 stolen bases across 618 plate appearances.
The Athletic’s Andrew Baggarly and Zach Buchanan report that Diamondbacks starter Madison Bumgarner has been competing in rodeos under a fake name as recently as December. The fake name is Mason Saunders. Bumgarner explains that “Mason” is shortened from “Madison,” while “Saunders” is his wife’s maiden name.
Bumgarner — err, Saunders — and one of his rodeo partners, Jaxson Tucker, won $26,560 in a team-roping rodeo competition in December. The Rancho Rio Arena posted a picture of the pair on Facebook, highlighting that they roped four steers in 31.36 seconds.
As Baggarly and Buchanan point out, Bumgarner also pointed out in a rodeo competition last March, just a couple days before pitching in a Cactus League game versus the Athletics, back when he was still with the Giants.
Bumgarner suffered bruised ribs and a left shoulder AC sprain in 2017 when he got into a dirt bike accident. Given that, Bumgarner’s latest extracurricular activity does raise a concern for the Diamondbacks, who inked him to a five-year, $85 million contract two months ago. Baggarly and Buchanan asked Bumgarner about such a concern. Bumgarner referred them to the club’s managing partner Ken Kendrick. Kendrick directed them to GM Mike Hazen. Hazen declined speaking about “specific contract language.” For what it’s worth, Bumgarner says he primarily uses his right hand to rope.
The jig is up on Bumgarner’s hobby. He jokingly said to The Athletic’s pair, “I’m nervous about this interview right now.” He added, “I’m upset with both you two.”