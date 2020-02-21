Josh Reddick says he and his Astros teammates have received death threats

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Yesterday Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle spoke to Athletics pitcher Mike Fiers. In the course of the interview, Fiers revealed that he has received death threats for blowing the whistle on the Astros’ cheating. Rob Manfred said last week, before the interview came out, that Major League Baseball would do everything in its power to protect Fiers and his family both when the A’s play in Houston and when they play anyplace else.

Manfred’s pledge of protection is going to need to be expanded, because today the guys on whom Fiers blew the whistle are saying they’ve received death threats as well.

At least Josh Reddick is saying it:

Josh Reddick said both he and his wife have received death threats this entire month via social media. “I’m not the only one,” he said, pointing toward his teammates in the clubhouse.” Reddick implored the league to protect the Astros players and their families this season. — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) February 21, 2020

Josh Reddick said that, earlier this month, he posted a video of one of his five-month-old twins rolling over. A comment immediately read “I hope your kid gets cancer.” Others he’s gotten said “I will kill your entire family.” — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) February 21, 2020

It’s obviously disgraceful for anyone to have to endure this sort of crap. People need to get a grip.

