Getty Images

Pennsylvania Little League bans ‘Astros’ as a team name

By Craig CalcaterraFeb 20, 2020, 11:31 AM EST
5 Comments

Major League Baseball has come under fire for not doing more to punish the Astros. Many want players punished. Some want them to vacate the 2017 title. Some people — mostly commenters and people on social media — have said that the Astros should be banned (or something like it). That’s silly of course. You can’t simply BAN a baseball team.

Or can you? From ESPN:

Just 60 miles east of Williamsport, Pennsylvania, one Little League director is sending a clear message to his 4,000 players about the Houston Astros and their sign stealing . . . “Right now, in our leagues, the Astros are suspended,” said Bob Bertoni, head of District 16/31 Little League.

Meaning: in the 23 Little Leagues he oversees, none of the teams will be named “Astros.” His reasoning is that part of the Little League pledge is, “I will play fair and strive to win,” and given that the Astros did not play fair, what kind of message would it send to the kiddos to put on Astros gear?

This is not the first Little League to do such a thing. The OC Register mentioned last week that some California Little Leagues doing this too. Rob Manfred was specifically asked about that in his ESPN interview on Sunday and offered up a “yes, this is a bad example for the children” quote. No word on how baseball’s partnership with gambling plays into that, what with all this thinking of the children he’s apparently doing.

Anyway, baseball often laments the fact that no one outside of us insiders and hardcore fans talks about the game. Welp, they’re certainly getting a lot of people talking about the game now.

Carlos Carrasco hurts his leg, will undergo tests

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraFeb 20, 2020, 3:03 PM EST
Leave a comment

Cleveland Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco felt discomfort in his right leg during a spring training workout this week and will undergo an MRI. He was seen on crutches at Indians camp in Arizona this morning. The team will update his status tomorrow, after the test results come back.

Carrasco was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia last June, missed three months of the 2019 regular season, began his rehab assignment on August 19, and returned to the active Major League roster on September 1, after which he made 11 relief appearances. He capped his year off by winning the Roberto Clemente Award and the Comeback Player of the Year Award.

He was poised to regain his role in the starting rotation this year. Something the Indians desperately need him to do given the trade of Corey Kluber and the injury to Mike Clevinger.