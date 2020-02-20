Mike Fiers has received death threats

Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle sat down with Athletics pitcher Mike Fiers, and the man who dropped the dime on the Astros’ sign-stealing revealed something that, while not surprising, is pretty damn disappointing: he has received “a lot of death threats” since the story about it all appeared in The Athletic last November.
He’s taking it in stride, he says, and is not really worried about himself as much as he is about his family. For what it’s worth, Rob Manfred said the other day that Major League Baseball “will take every possible step to protect Mike Fiers wherever he’s playing.”
Fiers went on to say that he’s not worried about retaliation from the Astros when he faces the A’s division rival this year. Given that it’s the American League he won’t have to bat against them, so maybe that’s academic, but there will no doubt be taunts or head games or whatever. Either way, Fiers says “If I’m worried about any retaliation, I’m not going to be ready for the season.” I’m sure it’s a calculus he made before agreeing to go on the record with what he knew.
The Astros’ sign-stealing story broke in November, a steady drumbeat of coverage of it lasted through December and into January, when Rob Manfred’s report came out about it. The report was damning and, in its wake, Houston’s manager and general manger were both suspended and then fired.
After that a steady stream of media reports came out which not only made the whole affair seem even worse than Manfred’s report suggested, but which also suggested that, on some level, Major League Baseball had bungled it all and it was even worse than it had first seemed.
Rather than Manfred and the Astros putting this all behind them, the story grew. As it grew, both the Red Sox and Mets fired their managers and, in a few isolated media appearances, Astros’ players seemed ill-prepared for questions on it all. Once spring training began the Astros made even worse public appearances and, for the past week and change, each day has given us a new player or three angrily speaking out about how mad they are at the Astros and how poorly they’ve handled all of this.
Why have they handled it so poorly? As always, look to poor leadership:
In other news, Crane was — and I am not making this up — recently named the Houston Sports Executive of the Year. An award he has totally, totally earned, right?