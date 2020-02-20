Luis Severino sidelined with forearm soreness

Luis Severino missed almost all of last season due to lat and shoulder issues. After making three regular season appearances and two postseason appearances, the expectation was that he’d get a full, regular offseason’s worth of rest and come back for 2020 as the armed and fully-operational ace that he once was.

About that:

Aaron Boone said Luis Severino has some forearm soreness that dates back to his last start of the ALCS. — Jack Curry (@JackCurryYES) February 20, 2020

He was was scratched from a scheduled bullpen session and will he examined by a doctor tomorrow. Brian Cashman said that, regardless of what the doctor finds, Severino will be shut down for at least a few days. Manager Aaron Boone said it’s been an off and on issue all offseason and that it’s “concerning.” Cashman said it’s “unknown if this is gonna be a significant issue that we’re gonna be dealing with that’s gonna cost us a lot of time, or if it’s a small issue.”

Severino went 19-8 in 32 starts in 2018, posting a 3.39 ERA across 191.1 innings. He pitched 20.1 innings last year between the regular and postseasons. He’s now beginning 2020 on the sidelines and people are “concerned.”

That’s not what the Yankees, who are already without James Paxton and suspended starter Domingo Germán, need right now.

