Luis Severino sidelined with forearm soreness

By Craig CalcaterraFeb 20, 2020, 2:39 PM EST
Luis Severino missed almost all of last season due to lat and shoulder issues. After making three regular season appearances and two postseason appearances, the expectation was that he’d get a full, regular offseason’s worth of rest and come back for 2020 as the armed and fully-operational ace that he once was.

About that:

He was was scratched from a scheduled bullpen session and will he examined by a doctor tomorrow. Brian Cashman said that, regardless of what the doctor finds, Severino will be shut down for at least a few days. Manager Aaron Boone said it’s been an off and on issue all offseason and that it’s “concerning.” Cashman said it’s “unknown if this is gonna be a significant issue that we’re gonna be dealing with that’s gonna cost us a lot of time, or if it’s a small issue.”

Severino went 19-8 in 32 starts in 2018, posting a 3.39 ERA across 191.1 innings. He pitched 20.1 innings last year between the regular and postseasons. He’s now beginning 2020 on the sidelines and people are “concerned.”

That’s not what the Yankees, who are already without James Paxton and suspended starter Domingo Germán, need right now.

Carlos Carrasco hurts his leg, will undergo tests

By Craig CalcaterraFeb 20, 2020, 3:03 PM EST
Cleveland Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco felt discomfort in his right leg during a spring training workout this week and will undergo an MRI. He was seen on crutches at Indians camp in Arizona this morning. The team will update his status tomorrow, after the test results come back.

Carrasco was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia last June, missed three months of the 2019 regular season, began his rehab assignment on August 19, and returned to the active Major League roster on September 1, after which he made 11 relief appearances. He capped his year off by winning the Roberto Clemente Award and the Comeback Player of the Year Award.

He was poised to regain his role in the starting rotation this year. Something the Indians desperately need him to do given the trade of Corey Kluber and the injury to Mike Clevinger.