J.T. Realmuto loses his arbitration case

Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto lost his arbitration case against the Phillies today. That means he’ll get a $10 million salary in 2020. He had filed asking for $12.4 million.

That was Realmuto’s last time through the arbitration process, as he’s set to become a free agent after this season. There were reports back in November, however, about he and the Phillies discussing a long-term contract extension.

Realmuto, who is considered by most to be the top all-around catcher in the game at the moment, will turn 29 next month. He hit .275/.328/.493 with 25 homers and 83 driven in this past season, winning the Silver Slugger Award and a Gold Glove.

