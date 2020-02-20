J.T. Realmuto loses his arbitration case

Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto lost his arbitration case against the Phillies today. That means he’ll get a $10 million salary in 2020. He had filed asking for $12.4 million.
That was Realmuto’s last time through the arbitration process, as he’s set to become a free agent after this season. There were reports back in November, however, about he and the Phillies discussing a long-term contract extension.
Realmuto, who is considered by most to be the top all-around catcher in the game at the moment, will turn 29 next month. He hit .275/.328/.493 with 25 homers and 83 driven in this past season, winning the Silver Slugger Award and a Gold Glove.
Cleveland Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco felt discomfort in his right leg during a spring training workout this week and will undergo an MRI. He was seen on crutches at Indians camp in Arizona this morning. The team will update his status tomorrow, after the test results come back.
Carrasco was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia last June, missed three months of the 2019 regular season, began his rehab assignment on August 19, and returned to the active Major League roster on September 1, after which he made 11 relief appearances. He capped his year off by winning the Roberto Clemente Award and the Comeback Player of the Year Award.
He was poised to regain his role in the starting rotation this year. Something the Indians desperately need him to do given the trade of Corey Kluber and the injury to Mike Clevinger.