Getty Images

ESPN to have a two-person booth for Sunday Night Baseball

By Craig CalcaterraFeb 20, 2020, 12:01 PM EST
9 Comments

A couple of weeks ago we learned that Jessica Mendoza would no longer be on Sunday Night Baseball for ESPN. Today we learn who is replacing her: nobody. That’s right, ESPN just announced that they are going back to a two-person booth for MLB’s flagship broadcast.

There had been some speculation that, perhaps, they’d change who those two people would be, but they announced today that it will be incumbent play-by-play guy Matt Vasgersian and incumbent analyst, Alex Rodiguez. Buster Olney will still do his sideline thing.

My personal preference has always been and always will be a one-person booth because I don’t believe that viewers need so much crosstalk and someone talking about the grip on a cutter 28 times a game. I realize, however, that outside of venerable holdouts like Bob Uecker, that ship has sailed. The move into three-person booths has been exponentially worse, with even more crosstalk and long stretches in which no one seems to even be paying attention to the game on the field.

The ESPN Sunday broadcast is still likely to be a difficult watch given their penchant for trying to recap the entire week’s baseball news during the course of the broadcast rather than concentrate on the game at hand, but doing it with two people is preferable to three. This is a definite improvement.

Carlos Carrasco hurts his leg, will undergo tests

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraFeb 20, 2020, 3:03 PM EST
Leave a comment

Cleveland Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco felt discomfort in his right leg during a spring training workout this week and will undergo an MRI. He was seen on crutches at Indians camp in Arizona this morning. The team will update his status tomorrow, after the test results come back.

Carrasco was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia last June, missed three months of the 2019 regular season, began his rehab assignment on August 19, and returned to the active Major League roster on September 1, after which he made 11 relief appearances. He capped his year off by winning the Roberto Clemente Award and the Comeback Player of the Year Award.

He was poised to regain his role in the starting rotation this year. Something the Indians desperately need him to do given the trade of Corey Kluber and the injury to Mike Clevinger.