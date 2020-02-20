David Ortiz rips Mike Feirs, defends Rob Manfred

By Craig CalcaterraFeb 20, 2020, 1:58 PM EST
2 Comments

David Ortiz appeared at Boston Red Sox camp today and spoke to the media. Usually when a beloved retired player does that it’s all sunshine and rainbows. An effort for some easy goodwill and some soft press coverage.

Ortiz, however, was not briefed on that, because he said some things that are likely going to get people talking:

Three things to note here.

First, as the Red Sox’ greatest living ambassador, any comments he makes diminishing the present conference should probably be taken with copious amounts of salt given that the Red Sox are tied up in all of this too. Indeed, they have yet to have the report of their misdeeds released. One can and should read any comments from a Red Sox-associated person who seeks to cast this as smaller potatoes than it is — something we should “chillax” about — as an exercise in damage control. Here, preemptive damage control.

Second, it’s probably worth noting that, while Ortiz has been dogged for years about PED rumors, Manfred came to his aid when he retired, making an unusually specific defense of Ortiz’s record on that score. That defense will, I am 100% certain, will be cited by Hall of Fame voters in a few years, giving them a justification to vote for Ortiz despite the fact that they have used the same sketchy PED evidence Manfred dismissed in Ortiz’s case to not vote for others. Is this a case of you wash my back, I wash yours? Is it a case of Ortiz working the ref — in this case, killing the ref with kindness — before he releases the Red Sox report? I don’t know, dear readers, but it could certainly be construed that way.

Finally, as for the Fiers stuff, it’s probably worth noting that the man Ortiz is mad about snitching — Fiers — was lauded in a press conference the other day by the man he’s defending, Manfred. It’s also worth noting, as we noted when Jessica Mendoza went after him, that Fiers is a whistleblower and that whistleblowers are ultimately a collective good. Fiers didn’t drop the dime anonymously, lending credibility to his claims at potentially great personal expense. We’re better off for having learned what Fiers shared with The Athletic about the Astros.

Anyway, glad to see you up and around and healthy, Big Papi.That’s something.

 

 

 

Carlos Carrasco hurts his leg, will undergo tests

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraFeb 20, 2020, 3:03 PM EST
Leave a comment

Cleveland Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco felt discomfort in his right leg during a spring training workout this week and will undergo an MRI. He was seen on crutches at Indians camp in Arizona this morning. The team will update his status tomorrow, after the test results come back.

Carrasco was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia last June, missed three months of the 2019 regular season, began his rehab assignment on August 19, and returned to the active Major League roster on September 1, after which he made 11 relief appearances. He capped his year off by winning the Roberto Clemente Award and the Comeback Player of the Year Award.

He was poised to regain his role in the starting rotation this year. Something the Indians desperately need him to do given the trade of Corey Kluber and the injury to Mike Clevinger.