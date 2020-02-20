Carlos Carrasco hurts his leg, will undergo tests

Cleveland Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco felt discomfort in his right leg during a spring training workout this week and will undergo an MRI. He was seen on crutches at Indians camp in Arizona this morning. The team will update his status tomorrow, after the test results come back.
Carrasco was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia last June, missed three months of the 2019 regular season, began his rehab assignment on August 19, and returned to the active Major League roster on September 1, after which he made 11 relief appearances. He capped his year off by winning the Roberto Clemente Award and the Comeback Player of the Year Award.
He was poised to regain his role in the starting rotation this year. Something the Indians desperately need him to do given the trade of Corey Kluber and the injury to Mike Clevinger.
The Astros’ sign-stealing story broke in November, a steady drumbeat of coverage of it lasted through December and into January, when Rob Manfred’s report came out about it. The report was damning and, in its wake, Houston’s manager and general manger were both suspended and then fired.
After that a steady stream of media reports came out which not only made the whole affair seem even worse than Manfred’s report suggested, but which also suggested that, on some level, Major League Baseball had bungled it all and it was even worse than it had first seemed.
Rather than Manfred and the Astros putting this all behind them, the story grew. As it grew, both the Red Sox and Mets fired their managers and, in a few isolated media appearances, Astros’ players seemed ill-prepared for questions on it all. Once spring training began the Astros made even worse public appearances and, for the past week and change, each day has given us a new player or three angrily speaking out about how mad they are at the Astros and how poorly they’ve handled all of this.
Why have they handled it so poorly? As always, look to poor leadership:
Guess not.
In other news, Crane was — and I am not making this up — recently named the Houston Sports Executive of the Year. An award he has totally, totally earned, right?