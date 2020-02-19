Giancarlo Stanton says he’d hit “80-plus” homers if he knew what pitch was coming

New York Yankees star Giancarlo Stanton is the latest player to speak out about the Houston Astros. Here’s what he said at Yankees camp this morning:
“If knew what was coming in ’17, I probably would have hit 80-plus home runs.”
Stanton also said that the Astros should be stripped of their 2017 World Series title:
“They did their investigation and it was clear-cut that they cheated that year, which means it should be taken away,” Stanton said. “If you cheat in another way during the season, you can’t even be in the playoffs. It’s pretty much the same difference.”
There Stanton is referring to the rules about being popped for PEDs, which prevents you from appearing in the postseason even if your suspension is up by the time it begins.
More Stanton:
“I don’t think the penalties were harsh enough player-wise. At the end of the day it gives more incentive to do that if you’re not going to punish the players . . . We know that they really don’t care to give an apology or explain their side, and it showed by their response. You know the repercussions of doing something like that. You’re really only sorry because you got caught. You have all this whirlwind of which you’ve got to deal with, not the actual action.”
For the record, Stanton hit 59 homers in 2017. He’s something of a guess hitter — he waits for his pitch more than he adjusts on the fly — so, yeah, I could see sign stealing helping him out quite a bit. That would’ve been scary.
Well, it would’ve been scary when he was healthy. He was limited to 18 games last year, but he says he’s healthy now.
You absolutely knew this was going to happen.
After a two-month firestorm in which the extent of their cheating operation was revealed, and after a week of players around the league voicing their displeasure at both the Astros and at Major League Baseball for not punishing them in a manner they deem sufficient, the Astros are pushing back. From the Washington Post, here’s Josh Reddick:
“At some point, you have to move on and not give a s—. We’re going to go out there and win and shut everybody up.”
And here’s Lance McCullers:
“[The teams talking trash are] going to have to play us. Except for the guys who are popping off the most . . .”
That was a direct shot at the Dodgers, who are not on the Astros’ schedule and whose players — notably Justin Turner and Cody Bellinger — have been among the most vocal critics of the Astros. Probably because the Dodgers were the team the 2017 Astros beat in the World Series, at least in part by cheating.
More McCullers:
“. . . Those guys aren’t going to have to face us, which is maybe why they feel like they can speak like that. But we’re moving on. That’s not what people may want to hear, but we stood here as men and we addressed [the scandal] . . . We’re just looking forward to playing baseball again.”
Do you think they “addressed the scandal?” Most don’t. At least most who aren’t members of the Houston Astros or fans of the team. I suppose McCullers can think anything he wants about it, of course.
Anyway, I fully expect this trend in which Astros players increasingly assume the role of the victim — citing everyone’s anger at them for cheating as a motivational factor and using criticism as bulletin board material — to continue as spring training moves on.
All that’ll be left at that point will be a straight-faced article from a friendly media source talking about how they’ve “overcome adversity.”