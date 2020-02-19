Giancarlo Stanton says he’d hit “80-plus” homers if he knew what pitch was coming

New York Yankees star Giancarlo Stanton is the latest player to speak out about the Houston Astros. Here’s what he said at Yankees camp this morning:

“If knew what was coming in ’17, I probably would have hit 80-plus home runs.”

Stanton also said that the Astros should be stripped of their 2017 World Series title:

“They did their investigation and it was clear-cut that they cheated that year, which means it should be taken away,” Stanton said. “If you cheat in another way during the season, you can’t even be in the playoffs. It’s pretty much the same difference.”

There Stanton is referring to the rules about being popped for PEDs, which prevents you from appearing in the postseason even if your suspension is up by the time it begins.

More Stanton:

“I don’t think the penalties were harsh enough player-wise. At the end of the day it gives more incentive to do that if you’re not going to punish the players . . . We know that they really don’t care to give an apology or explain their side, and it showed by their response. You know the repercussions of doing something like that. You’re really only sorry because you got caught. You have all this whirlwind of which you’ve got to deal with, not the actual action.”

For the record, Stanton hit 59 homers in 2017. He’s something of a guess hitter — he waits for his pitch more than he adjusts on the fly — so, yeah, I could see sign stealing helping him out quite a bit. That would’ve been scary.

Well, it would’ve been scary when he was healthy. He was limited to 18 games last year, but he says he’s healthy now.

