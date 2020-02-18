Farhan Zaidi
Giants to offer minor leaguers pay raise, housing allowance

By Bill BaerFeb 18, 2020, 4:30 PM EST
Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports that the Giants will offer their minor league players a pay raise as well as housing allowance. They will join the Blue Jays as the only teams to willingly go above and beyond to increase the pay and improve the living conditions for players in their system.

This also comes on the heels of Major League Baseball’s plan to marginally increase the pay for minor leaguers beginning in 2021. That plan will see the following raises:

  • Rookie and short-season: Up to $400 from $290
  • Single-A: Up to $500 from $290
  • Double-A: Up to $600 from $350
  • Triple-A: Up to $700 from $502

Those raises for the Giants will be as follows:

  • Rookie and short-season: Up to $400, free housing
  • Single-A: Up to $500, matched with host families
  • Double-A: Up to $600 plus $500 per month housing allowance
  • Triple-A: Up to $750 plus $500 per month housing allowance

As you can see, aside from Triple-A and the housing allowance, the pay raises are the same, but they are being enacted a year ahead of schedule. MLB’s plan does not include assistance for housing.

Kudos to the Giants for going above and beyond to take care of their minor leaguers. That being said, it still does not guarantee them a living wage and a high standard of living. Giants Triple-A players will still only earn about $15,000 per season. Minor leaguers don’t get paid for spring training or during the offseason, when they often take temporary jobs such as giving baseball instruction, rideshare driving, and bartending. The $500-per-month housing assistance helps. Rather than living with, say, eight people in a three-bedroom apartment, minor leaguers may now be able to get away with four or five.

While it is nice to see teams like the Blue Jays and Giants going out of their way, real, meaningful change will have to come from unionized pressure. Minor league players do not have a union and thus have not had the leverage to fight for labor protections. It might be high time the MLBPA bought a bigger umbrella.

LeBron James wades into baseball’s sign-stealing scandal

LeBron James
By Bill BaerFeb 18, 2020, 5:40 PM EST
Major League Baseball has been in the news for all the wrong reasons ever since it was discovered the Astros broke the rules to steal and decode signs from opposing teams en route to a championship in 2017. We later found out that the 2018 Red Sox had a similar scheme during their championship run.

The league formally investigated and punished the Astros. GM Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch were each suspended without pay for one year (and subsequently fired). The club was fined $5 million and forfeited its first- and second-round picks for both the 2020 and ’21 seasons. Many feel the league did not come down hard enough on the Astros, including the players who were heavily involved in the cheating operation.

Among MLB players to have criticized the league are Mike Trout, Cody Bellinger, Aaron Judge, and Trevor Bauer. The scandal has even transcended the sport as actor Ben Affleck went on ESPN’s First Take to discuss the issue on Tuesday. Athletes in other sports are chiming in as well. Lakers forward LeBron James tweeted this evening:

Commissioner Rob Manfred has not had a great week. And now he’s getting dunked on by LeBron.