Cubs raising minimum salaries for minor leaguers

Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports that the Cubs will raise the minimum salaries for their minor league players by at least 50 percent beginning this year. They join the Blue Jays and Giants as teams to willingly offer raises to players in their minor league systems. On Sunday, we learned that the league plans to raise salaries for minor leaguers between 38 and 72 percent beginning in 2021.
Per Gonzales, the average player in the Cubs’ system will see an extra $200 per week. Players below Double-A will see the largest percentage increase in pay, approximately 75 percent.
Minor leaguers are paid less than minimum wage and are only paid during the regular season; they are not paid during the offseason or during spring training. A 50 to 75 percent increase in pay sounds like a lot, but not when the base amount is so small. The Cubs offering raises is a step in the right direction, but their minor leaguers’ pay still can not be considered a livable wage.
Commissioner Rob Manfred pulled an oft-used trick from his sleeve during Tuesday’s press conference in Arizona: he tried to deflect some blame onto the MLB Players Association. Manfred was asked why Astros players went unpunished when the league completed its investigation into the Astros’ cheating operation. He said that the union would not make Astros players available for interviews unless they were granted complete immunity. In other words, Manfred was attempting to shift the blame off of himself and onto the MLBPA.
To begin, there are a couple of things to note here. One, Manfred wouldn’t have had the authority to suspend an entire roster of players anyway. Two, the union was doing its job. Astros players are union members, thus it is the union’s responsibility to protect them and prevent the league from creating a precedent to levy punishments in such a manner. If the union didn’t fight for immunity for players being interviewed in the investigation, something went wrong.
The MLBPA should respond publicly to the comment Manfred made during his press conference. The press conference was live streamed and reported on widely, so Manfred’s talking point will be repeated and accepted uncritically. The union needs to push back on that.
The larger issue for the union, though, existed prior to Manfred’s press conference. We recently heard from a handful of players, including a snippy back-and-forth between Cody Bellinger and Carlos Correa. Mike Trout, Aaron Judge, and Trevor Bauer are also among the players to have spoken out about the Astros’ cheating and a desire for the players involved to be punished. There is a fissure between union members: the Astros players who cheated, and players mad at them for it.
Prior to the past offseason, the focus had been on growing labor tensions between the union and ownership, referring to issues such as the stagnant free agent market and service time manipulation. For the first time in a while, the players mostly seemed aligned on the issues and the union had a lot of momentum towards building solidarity within the ranks. This cheating issue threatens to disrupt that attempt at solidarity, which is why the union needs to be proactive when Manfred attempts to deflect criticism towards it. Losing this battle could also reduce its effectiveness in the upcoming collective bargaining agreement war.