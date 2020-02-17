Chicago Cubs v Cincinnati Reds
Getty Images

Yu Darvish says Astros should be stripped of their title

By Craig CalcaterraFeb 17, 2020, 6:53 AM EST
6 Comments

In all of the chatter about the Astros sign-stealing scandal, there hasn’t been too much talk of individual victims of their cheating. Mike Bolsinger, of course, has filed a lawsuit claiming that is he is one. Another one who gets brought up quite a bit is Yu Darvish.

Darvish, as you’ll recall, put up a fine 3.86 ERA with a 209/58 K/BB ratio in 186.2 innings for the Rangers and Dodgers in 2017, pitched well in his two starts in the NLDS and NLCS, but then got shellacked by the Astros in the World Series that year, giving up nine runs 3.1 innings across two starts. He was, at the time, considered the series goat. A month after the  World Series an anonymous Astros player claimed Darvish was tipping his pitches. Cheating is bad, but that level of chutzpah is something else.

Since the Astros scandal broke, Darvish — primarily through his Twitter account — has mostly maintained an air of sardonic detachment. He’s a witty guy, and he has made some pointed cracks and comments, but he has not issued formal statements nor has he given impassioned interviews like some of his colleagues around the game have. Yesterday, however, he spoke the press at Cubs camp and had quite a bit to say:

“It’s like the Olympics. When a player cheats, you can’t have a gold medal, right? But they still have a World Series title. It [feels] weird.”

He also has some advice for the Astros who are getting involved in back-and-forth with other players right now:

“So they cheat, I think they shouldn’t talk right now. Some people lost their job. They have to show more apology. I don’t feel anything from those guys.”

Darvish, who signed a six-year, $126 million deal with the Cubs after the 2017 season struggled with injury and effectiveness in 2018 before rebounding for a pretty decent 2019 season. The Cubs don’t play the Astros all season, however, which is a bummer.

Justin Turner rips Rob Manfred like no player has ripped him yet

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraFeb 17, 2020, 2:10 PM EST
2 Comments

Every day brings a new player showing up to camp, facing the media and offering their two cents about the Astros, the sign-stealing scandal and Major League Baseball’s handling of it.

Today Justin Turner of the Dodgers gave more than his two cents. He gave a few bucks worth.

Speaking to the Dodgers media contingent, Turner reacted most strongly to Commissioner Rob Manfred’s comments yesterday, in which he talked about why he chose not to force the Astros to vacate their 2017 World Series title, calling the World Series trophy, “a piece of metal.” From the L.A. Times:

“I don’t know if the commissioner has ever won anything in his life. Maybe he hasn’t. But the reason every guy’s in this room, the reason every guy is working out all offseason, and showing up to camp early and putting in all the time and effort is specifically for that trophy, which, by the way, is called the commissioner’s trophy.

“So for him to devalue it the way he did yesterday just tells me how out of touch he is with the players in this game. At this point the only thing devaluing that trophy is that it says ‘commissioner’ on it.”

Turner is also upset that Astros players were not disciplined, and basically implied that, to the Astros, manager A.J. Hinch and GM Jeff Luhnow losing their jobs over this was worth it:

“Now anyone who goes forward and cheats to win a World Series, they can live with themselves knowing that, ‘Oh, it’s OK. … We’ll cheat in the World Series and bring the title back to L.A. Screw Dave Roberts and screw Andrew [Friedman]. It’s just those guys losing their jobs. I still get to be called a champion the rest of my life.’ So the precedent was set by him yesterday in this case.”

Turner thinks the Astros should give their rings back and give back the trophy. Though, really, I’m not sure what the league would do with it. To them it’s just a piece of metal, right?