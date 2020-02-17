Yu Darvish says Astros should be stripped of their title

In all of the chatter about the Astros sign-stealing scandal, there hasn’t been too much talk of individual victims of their cheating. Mike Bolsinger, of course, has filed a lawsuit claiming that is he is one. Another one who gets brought up quite a bit is Yu Darvish.

Darvish, as you’ll recall, put up a fine 3.86 ERA with a 209/58 K/BB ratio in 186.2 innings for the Rangers and Dodgers in 2017, pitched well in his two starts in the NLDS and NLCS, but then got shellacked by the Astros in the World Series that year, giving up nine runs 3.1 innings across two starts. He was, at the time, considered the series goat. A month after the World Series an anonymous Astros player claimed Darvish was tipping his pitches. Cheating is bad, but that level of chutzpah is something else.

Since the Astros scandal broke, Darvish — primarily through his Twitter account — has mostly maintained an air of sardonic detachment. He’s a witty guy, and he has made some pointed cracks and comments, but he has not issued formal statements nor has he given impassioned interviews like some of his colleagues around the game have. Yesterday, however, he spoke the press at Cubs camp and had quite a bit to say:

“It’s like the Olympics. When a player cheats, you can’t have a gold medal, right? But they still have a World Series title. It [feels] weird.”

He also has some advice for the Astros who are getting involved in back-and-forth with other players right now:

“So they cheat, I think they shouldn’t talk right now. Some people lost their job. They have to show more apology. I don’t feel anything from those guys.”

Darvish, who signed a six-year, $126 million deal with the Cubs after the 2017 season struggled with injury and effectiveness in 2018 before rebounding for a pretty decent 2019 season. The Cubs don’t play the Astros all season, however, which is a bummer.

