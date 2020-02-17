Francis Martes
Astros’ Francis Martes tests positive for Boldenone, suspended 162 games

By Bill BaerFeb 17, 2020, 6:07 PM EST
Another Astro has been caught trying to cheat. Major League Baseball announced on Monday that pitcher Francis Martes has been suspended 162 games after testing for a performance-enhancing drug called Boldenone. It is Marte’s second positive test, with his last coming nearly one year ago.

Martes, 24, was once one of the game’s top pitching prospects, ranking as high as No. 15 across baseball heading into the 2017 season, per Baseball America. He made his major league debut that year but struggled, posting a 5.80 ERA with 69 strikeouts and 31 walks over 54 1/3 innings.

Martes hasn’t found any luck since. He underwent Tommy John surgery in 2018, limiting him to 19 2/3 innings in the minors that year and 5 1/3 innings last year.

Report: Brewers to sign Brock Holt

Brock Holt
By Bill BaerFeb 17, 2020, 9:03 PM EST
The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports that the Brewers have signed infielder Brock Holt. Contract details are not yet known.

Holt, 31, spent most of the last six years as a part-time player with the Red Sox, playing a little bit of a lot of positions. Last year, he hit .297/.369/.402 with 19 extra-base hits, 31 RBI, and 38 runs scored in 295 plate appearances. He spent a majority of his time at second base but also logged time at first base, shortstop, third base, and both corner outfield spots.

It will be interesting to see how the Brewers deploy Holt. His best chances at playing time would figure to be at third base and shortstop.