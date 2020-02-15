Chad Bettis
Getty Images

Yankees sign Chad Bettis to minors deal

By Nick StelliniFeb 15, 2020, 11:53 AM EST
Leave a comment

Right-hander Chad Bettis has signed a minor-league deal with the Yankees, according to multiple reports. Joel Sherman says that Bettis will earn $1.5 million if he makes the team, and can earn another $2 million in performance bonuses.

The former Rockies righty has had a rough go of it in recent years, including a testicular cancer diagnosis. He’s now cancer-free, and hoping for a shot to show what he can do when he’s healthy and not pitching at Coors Field. Bettis has shown the ability to be a serviceable enough back-end starter in the past. That’s exactly what the Yankees are hoping he can provide them with, either with the big league team or as potential depth.

There’s currently a chance for Bettis to make the team, given James Paxton‘s recent back surgery and Domingo German‘s suspension. Others competing for the rotation spot include Jordan Montgomery, Luis Cessa, Jonathan Loaisiga, Nick Tropeano and prospect Michael King.

Bettis’ peripherals haven’t exactly been the sexiest numbers in recent years (Baseball Prospectus’ DRA metric hasn’t ever really been a fan), but the Yankees can do a lot worse for a Spring Training lottery ticket.

Follow @StelliniTweets.

Players react to Carlos Correa interview

Carlos Correa
Getty Images
By Nick StelliniFeb 15, 2020, 4:36 PM EST
Leave a comment

As you can imagine, players around the league have some thoughts about Carlos Correa‘s interview with Ken Rosenthal. You can read my thoughts about it here (click the link you cowards) and read the full interview transcript here. The interview also aired on MLB Network, so you can watch it below if you want the full effect.

And now, some tweets.

The last one’s not from a player, but still a fun mental image:

Thank you for reading this exceptionally high-level post. It was very difficult to write. I know you’ll appreciate the hard work.

Follow @StelliniTweets.