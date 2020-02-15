Yankees sign Chad Bettis to minors deal

Right-hander Chad Bettis has signed a minor-league deal with the Yankees, according to multiple reports. Joel Sherman says that Bettis will earn $1.5 million if he makes the team, and can earn another $2 million in performance bonuses.

The former Rockies righty has had a rough go of it in recent years, including a testicular cancer diagnosis. He’s now cancer-free, and hoping for a shot to show what he can do when he’s healthy and not pitching at Coors Field. Bettis has shown the ability to be a serviceable enough back-end starter in the past. That’s exactly what the Yankees are hoping he can provide them with, either with the big league team or as potential depth.

There’s currently a chance for Bettis to make the team, given James Paxton‘s recent back surgery and Domingo German‘s suspension. Others competing for the rotation spot include Jordan Montgomery, Luis Cessa, Jonathan Loaisiga, Nick Tropeano and prospect Michael King.

Bettis’ peripherals haven’t exactly been the sexiest numbers in recent years (Baseball Prospectus’ DRA metric hasn’t ever really been a fan), but the Yankees can do a lot worse for a Spring Training lottery ticket.

Follow @StelliniTweets.