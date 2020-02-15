Christian Yelich at the dunk contest
Getty Images

Video: Christian Yelich assists Pat Connaughton in NBA Dunk Contest

By Nick StelliniFeb 15, 2020, 10:40 PM EST
Leave a comment

Former Orioles minor league pitcher and current Milwaukee Buck Pat Connaughton participated in tonight’s NBA Dunk Contest, and his first submission for the judges came with with help from Brewers star Christian Yelich. Check this out:

Yes, that’s the Woody Harrelson costume from White Men Can’t Jump.

Connaughton is one hell of an athlete. In addition to the whole being in the NBA and being selected for the dunk contest things, he pitched for Notre Dame and was selected in the fourth round of the 2014 draft by Baltimore. He’s hit 96 MPH with his fastball. Something tells me he chose the right line of work, though.

Yelich is a common sight at Bucks games, so it’s no surprise to see him help Connaughton out here. Cool stuff.

Follow @StelliniTweets.

Players react to Carlos Correa interview

Carlos Correa
Getty Images
By Nick StelliniFeb 15, 2020, 4:36 PM EST
6 Comments

As you can imagine, players around the league have some thoughts about Carlos Correa‘s interview with Ken Rosenthal. You can read my thoughts about it here (click the link you cowards) and read the full interview transcript here. The interview also aired on MLB Network, so you can watch it below if you want the full effect.

And now, some tweets.

The last one’s not from a player, but still a fun mental image:

Thank you for reading this exceptionally high-level post. It was very difficult to write. I know you’ll appreciate the hard work.

Follow @StelliniTweets.