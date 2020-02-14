Josh Hader loses salary arbitration hearing

The Brewers defeated ace reliever Josh Hader in their salary arbitration hearing, according to multiple reports (including MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand). Hader will make $4.1 million instead of the $6.4 million figure he filed at. The case appears to continue the precedent that saves are what are heavily valued for relievers in salary arbitration.
That, of course, is heavily outdated thinking. Hader has been one of the most valuable relief pitchers in the game since he first stepped foot in the big leagues. Milwaukee deployed him as a sort of tactical nuke for his first two seasons, throwing him into high-leverage situations regardless of when they arose. He assumed regular closing duties in 2019 and racked up 37 saves, a second consecutive All-Star appearance, and a second NL Reliever of the Year award.
The loss is a substantial one for Hader, as the $6.4 million mark would have been a much higher point for his salary to increase from in the following seasons. It’s also bad news for relievers who will follow in his shoes, who will still have to try to explain why they’re valuable despite not having a small mountain of saves to stand on. The outdated thinking at work in these hearings is something that the players are surely eager to change.
Teams have now won five of the six decided arbitration hearings this winter. The Dodgers’ Pedro Baez is the lone victor. That paltry win rate has to be concerning to the MLBPA.
Ken Rosenthal and Evan Drellich report that MLB and the MLB Players Association are in discussions on new rules to combat electronic sign-stealing. The talks come in the wake of a winter dominated by the revelations that the Astros cheated by using tech to steal signs on their way to winning the 2017 World Series, and widespread speculation that the cheating continued in one way or another into the 2019 season.
Nationals ace Max Scherzer, a prominent figure within the MLBPA and Washington’s union rep, is one of the players taking a leading role in the talks. He spoke with Rosenthal in an interview on MLB Network about the players’ goals for the new rules. Scherzer made it clear that while he takes no issue with players using the video room during games to things like analyze their swings, he has a problem with the implementation of algorithms like the Astros’ Codebreaker system. The three-time Cy Young Award winner also stated that he feels that there are too many cameras on the field.
The discussion of new rules about the proper use of video is a much-needed step for a sport that has seen its credibility damaged by cheating. While the complicated nature of the issue may prevent new rules from going into place before the start of the season, the mere fact that they’re being talked about at all is a plus. Having a universally respected player like Scherzer as the public face of the initiative is also a boon.
Here’s my take. Unless there’s going to be league-appointed hall monitors patrolling every video room at every stadium to ensure that nobody’s doing anything wrong, it may just make the most sense to turn everything off once the games start. Players might complain that they can’t check their arm angles or see if there’s a hitch in their swings, but it’ll stop the nonsense.
This feels like one of those can’t-put-the-toothpaste-back-in-the-tube situations. Scherzer and his team know more about this stuff than I do, but that’s my two cents.
