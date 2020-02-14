Getty Images

Alex Verdugo could miss the start of the season

By Craig CalcaterraFeb 14, 2020, 7:00 AM EST
2 Comments

The Mookie Betts trade is already a pretty tough pill for a lot of Red Sox fans to swallow. It’s about to get even tougher, however, as the most notable piece of that trade coming back to Boston, Alex Verdugo, is likely to miss the start of the season.

That’s the word from Alex Speier of the Boston Globe, who reported yesterday that Verdugo has a bad back. It’s apparently a continuation of the oblique and back issues which caused him to miss the final two months of the 2019 season for the Dodgers. The Red Sox, Speier, reports, were aware of the lingering issues while negotiating the trade and do not believe them to be serious or long-term problems, but it’s not the sort of thing that’s gonna make your average Sox fan feel so much better about the trade.

Verdugo, 23, got his first extended stint in the majors last year and hit .294/.342/.475 with 12 homers, 44 RBI, and 43 runs scored in 377 plate appearances. His presumed absence to start the season is likely at least part of the reason the Sox went out and signed free agent Kevin Pillar to a one-year $4 million deal yesterday. Pillar, a defensive whiz, hit .259/.287/.432 with 21 homers and 14 steals over 161 games between the Blue Jays and Giants last year.

Cody Bellinger on the Astros: “Everyone knows they stole the ring from us”

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraFeb 14, 2020, 12:00 PM EST
2 Comments

Major League Baseball’s horrendous handling of the sign-stealing scandal has led to a nearly nonstop stream of quotes from players criticizing the Astros and their handling of it all. All during the week — pitchers and catchers report! — which is supposed to be about renewal, optimism, and all the positive things the league likes to promote about the sport.

The latest comes from Camelback Ranch in Arizona, where the Dodgers train. This morning reigning NL MVP Cody Bellinger spoke with the press and offered his two — more like fifty-two — cents on the Astros’ much-maligned apologies from yesterday and from their sign-stealing shenanigans in general:

Players were going to have ill-feelings about all of this anyway, but I suspect that they feel far more emboldened to offer them like this given Major League Baseball’s mishandling of it all. And, of course, Jim Crane’s absurd claim yesterday that the sign-stealing didn’t help the Astros threw gas on the fire.

Great job, everyone. Way to start out the season.