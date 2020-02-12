Tigers sign Cameron Maybin to a one-year deal

The Detroit Tigers have signed their old friend Cameron Maybin to a one-year deal worth $1.5 million.
This will be Maybin’s third stint in Detroit. He was drafted by the Tigers in 2005, made his big league debut there in 2007 and was traded to the Marlins in the trade which brought Miguel Cabrera to Motown. He was traded to the Tigers before the 2016 season, played that year there and then was sent off by Detroit again the following November.
In all, Maybin is a 13-year veteran who has played for the Marlins, Padres, Braves, Angels, Mariners, Yankees, and Astros, in addition to Detroit. The guy gets around. For his career he’s a .256/.324/.376 (93 OPS+) hitter with 183 stolen bases. He had a pretty nice partial season in New York last year, putting up a line of .285/.364/.494 in 269 plate appearances, with almost all of his damage coming against righties. Whether the Tigers — who are pretty thin on big league talent — intend to platoon him or use him as a full time outfielder is not known.
Martín Prado, a 14-year veteran has announced his retirement. It was reported last fall that he was strongly considering hanging it up, but he was presumably waiting out the offseason to make sure no one gave him a call.
Prado hit a mere .233/.265/.294 with two home runs and 15 RBI over 104 games and a -1.3 WAR with the Marlins in 2019. He’s 36 and that was his third straight year of decline. It was probably time for him to say goodbye to life as an active player and hello to coaching or front office work or whatever else he feels like doing.
Which is not to take away from what was a pretty spiffy career.
Prado broke into the bigs with Atlanta in 2006 and was a full-time player from 2009 through 2016 for the Braves, Diamondbacks, Yankees and Marlins. In his best season, 2012, he posted a 5.4 WAR while hitting .301/.359/.438 while stealing 17 bases and playing excellent defense at third base. He had another 5 WAR season in 2010, the year of his only All-Star selection. He finishes his career with a line of .287/.335/.412 and over 1,500 hits. Not too shabby.
Happy trails, Martín. At least until the Braves or Marlins or someone hires you as a coach.