Cole Hamels to get a late start to spring training due to shoulder irritation

By Craig CalcaterraFeb 12, 2020, 11:14 AM EST
One of the key offseason moves for the Atlanta Braves was to bring in starter Cole Hamels on a one-year, $18 million deal to solidify the rotation. It’ll be a bit before the solidifying process begins, however. The team announced today that he has experienced shoulder irritation this winter and will get a late start to spring training.

How late? The team says he’ll be reevaluated in three weeks. Even if he’s 100% ready to go then that’s a pretty big chunk of spring out the window for Hamels, which means he’d be unlikely to break camp with the team even under the best case scenario.

Hamels went 7-7 with a 3.81 ERA in 27 starts for the Cubs in 2019, striking out 143 and walking 56 in 141.2 innings. It was a tale of two seasons, though, really. Hamels posted a 2.98 ERA in 17 starts before he strained his oblique near the end of June, after which he also suffered from shoulder fatigue. When he came back he had a 5.79 ERA in 10 starts.

The hope on the part of the Braves, obviously, was that the shoulder fatigue was a short-term thing, at worst born of over-compensation for the oblique or something. Given that he had soreness in it this winter, however, there is likely some amount of concern down in Atlanta.

Martín Prado retires

By Craig CalcaterraFeb 12, 2020, 2:26 PM EST
Martín Prado, a 14-year veteran has announced his retirement. It was reported last fall that he was strongly considering hanging it up, but he was presumably waiting out the offseason to make sure no one gave him a call.

Prado hit a mere .233/.265/.294 with two home runs and 15 RBI over 104 games and a -1.3 WAR with the Marlins in 2019. He’s 36 and that was his third straight year of decline. It was probably time for him to say goodbye to life as an active player and hello to coaching or front office work or whatever else he feels like doing.

Which is not to take away from what was a pretty spiffy career.

Prado broke into the bigs with Atlanta in 2006 and was a full-time player from 2009 through 2016 for the Braves, Diamondbacks, Yankees and Marlins. In his best season, 2012, he posted a 5.4 WAR while hitting .301/.359/.438 while stealing 17 bases and playing excellent defense at third base. He had another 5 WAR season in 2010, the year of his only All-Star selection. He finishes his career with a line of .287/.335/.412 and over 1,500 hits. Not too shabby.

Happy trails, Martín. At least until the Braves or Marlins or someone hires you as a coach.