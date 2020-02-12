Cardinals sign Brad Miller to one-year deal

The Cardinals announced on Wednesday the signing of infielder Brad Miller to a one-year major league contract. According to Jon Heyman, the deal is expected to be for $2 million.

Miller, 30, split last season between the Indians and Phillies. Overall, he hit .260/.329/.565 with 13 home runs and 25 RBI in 170 trips to the plate with most of his offensive success coming in Philly.

All four starting jobs in the Cardinals’ infield are spoken for, so Miller will be aiming for a role as a backup during spring training.

