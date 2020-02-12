Cardinals sign Brad Miller to one-year deal

The Cardinals announced on Wednesday the signing of infielder Brad Miller to a one-year major league contract. According to Jon Heyman, the deal is expected to be for $2 million.
Miller, 30, split last season between the Indians and Phillies. Overall, he hit .260/.329/.565 with 13 home runs and 25 RBI in 170 trips to the plate with most of his offensive success coming in Philly.
All four starting jobs in the Cardinals’ infield are spoken for, so Miller will be aiming for a role as a backup during spring training.
The Astros were the talk of most of the offseason as the club was exposed for having cheated en route to a championship in 2017. That resulted in its GM and field manager being suspended one year each and subsequently fired. Aside from a handful of players appearing at Astros FanFest, the club hasn’t yet faced the public after its dirty laundry was aired.
Astros pitchers and catchers officially reported to spring training on Tuesday. Wednesday marked the first day of workouts. The club has had ample time to craft its P.R. strategy and figure out how best to address the public. Behold:
The Astros just need a couple more days to figure things out, it seems.