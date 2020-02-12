Blue Jays catcher Reese McGuire arrested for ‘exposure of sexual organs’

Martín Prado, a 14-year veteran has announced his retirement. It was reported last fall that he was strongly considering hanging it up, but he was presumably waiting out the offseason to make sure no one gave him a call.

Prado hit a mere .233/.265/.294 with two home runs and 15 RBI over 104 games and a -1.3 WAR with the Marlins in 2019. He’s 36 and that was his third straight year of decline. It was probably time for him to say goodbye to life as an active player and hello to coaching or front office work or whatever else he feels like doing.

Which is not to take away from what was a pretty spiffy career.

Prado broke into the bigs with Atlanta in 2006 and was a full-time player from 2009 through 2016 for the Braves, Diamondbacks, Yankees and Marlins. In his best season, 2012, he posted a 5.4 WAR while hitting .301/.359/.438 while stealing 17 bases and playing excellent defense at third base. He had another 5 WAR season in 2010, the year of his only All-Star selection. He finishes his career with a line of .287/.335/.412 and over 1,500 hits. Not too shabby.

Happy trails, Martín. At least until the Braves or Marlins or someone hires you as a coach.

