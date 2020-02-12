Astros spring training is off to a great start

The Astros were the talk of most of the offseason as the club was exposed for having cheated en route to a championship in 2017. That resulted in its GM and field manager being suspended one year each and subsequently fired. Aside from a handful of players appearing at Astros FanFest, the club hasn’t yet faced the public after its dirty laundry was aired.

Astros pitchers and catchers officially reported to spring training on Tuesday. Wednesday marked the first day of workouts. The club has had ample time to craft its P.R. strategy and figure out how best to address the public. Behold:

The Astros said no players will be available today. The area around their parking lot is roped off and heavily guarded by security. https://t.co/FxyV16Z393 — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) February 12, 2020

The Astros just need a couple more days to figure things out, it seems.

