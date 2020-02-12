Andrew Heaney on the Astros: ‘I hope they feel like sh**’

This morning I wrote about how Rob Manfred’s handling of the Astros sign-stealing scandal has been inadequate. There can be no better evidence for that than the increasing number of angry reactions from players on other teams who do not feel like the matter is in any way settled.

The latest example, Andrew Heaney of the Los Angeles Angels, who took profane issue with the Astros’ conduct, their reaction in the fallout of it, and who said he expected the Astros to “hide behind the commissioner’s report” rather than take accountability for their actions.

Heaney, speaking to the Angels’ beat writers a little bit ago:

“I’m not going to make excuses for those guys. I know how it is. You get caught up in something. I’m sure they look back now and say ‘oh f*** we really took that overboard.’ But I think somebody in that locker room had to have enough insight to say this is not OK. I haven’t read all the latest s*** to know what everybody’s writing about. I don’t know how much is true. But somebody in that locker room had to say ‘This is f***ed up. We shouldn’t be doing this.’ For nobody to stand up and nobody to say ‘we’re cheating other player,’ that sucks. That’s a sh***y feeling for everybody. I hope they feel like s***

Heaney was then asked about the Astros’ apologies, to the extent any have come forth:

“They sure as s*** need to do more than what they already did. That was terrible. I understand they are going to get their s*** in order and they are going to have their thing to say, and they are going to hide behind the commissioner’s report and whatever, but I don’t think that’s good enough.”

Again: if players and the rest of the league felt like the matter was properly investigated, properly handled, and punishment was properly leveled, I doubt we’d be seeing these sorts of reactions. We’d be seeing a lot more “it is what it is,” and some less-heated verbiage from these guys.

For now, though? Anger and the sense that this is not at all settled seems to be carrying the day.

