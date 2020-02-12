Getty Images

Andrew Heaney on the Astros: ‘I hope they feel like sh**’

By Craig CalcaterraFeb 12, 2020, 11:47 AM EST
This morning I wrote about how Rob Manfred’s handling of the Astros sign-stealing scandal has been inadequate. There can be no better evidence for that than the increasing number of angry reactions from players on other teams who do not feel like the matter is in any way settled.

The latest example, Andrew Heaney of the Los Angeles Angels, who took profane issue with the Astros’ conduct, their reaction in the fallout of it, and who said he expected the Astros to “hide behind the commissioner’s report” rather than take accountability for their actions.

Heaney, speaking to the Angels’ beat writers a little bit ago:

“I’m not going to make excuses for those guys. I know how it is. You get caught up in something. I’m sure they look back now and say ‘oh f*** we really took that overboard.’ But I think somebody in that locker room had to have enough insight to say this is not OK. I haven’t read all the latest s*** to know what everybody’s writing about. I don’t know how much is true. But somebody in that locker room had to say ‘This is f***ed up. We shouldn’t be doing this.’ For nobody to stand up and nobody to say ‘we’re cheating other player,’ that sucks. That’s a sh***y feeling for everybody. I hope they feel like s***

Heaney was then asked about the Astros’ apologies, to the extent any have come forth:

“They sure as s*** need to do more than what they already did. That was terrible. I understand they are going to get their s*** in order and they are going to have their thing to say, and they are going to hide behind the commissioner’s report and whatever, but I don’t think that’s good enough.”

Again: if players and the rest of the league felt like the matter was properly investigated, properly handled, and punishment was properly leveled, I doubt we’d be seeing these sorts of reactions. We’d be seeing a lot more “it is what it is,” and some less-heated verbiage from these guys.

For now, though? Anger and the sense that this is not at all settled seems to be carrying the day.

Martín Prado retires

By Craig CalcaterraFeb 12, 2020, 2:26 PM EST
Martín Prado, a 14-year veteran has announced his retirement. It was reported last fall that he was strongly considering hanging it up, but he was presumably waiting out the offseason to make sure no one gave him a call.

Prado hit a mere .233/.265/.294 with two home runs and 15 RBI over 104 games and a -1.3 WAR with the Marlins in 2019. He’s 36 and that was his third straight year of decline. It was probably time for him to say goodbye to life as an active player and hello to coaching or front office work or whatever else he feels like doing.

Which is not to take away from what was a pretty spiffy career.

Prado broke into the bigs with Atlanta in 2006 and was a full-time player from 2009 through 2016 for the Braves, Diamondbacks, Yankees and Marlins. In his best season, 2012, he posted a 5.4 WAR while hitting .301/.359/.438 while stealing 17 bases and playing excellent defense at third base. He had another 5 WAR season in 2010, the year of his only All-Star selection. He finishes his career with a line of .287/.335/.412 and over 1,500 hits. Not too shabby.

Happy trails, Martín. At least until the Braves or Marlins or someone hires you as a coach.