The Athletics have an interest in Jason Kipnis

MLB.com reports that the Oakland A’s have reached out to free agent second baseman Jason Kipnis.
Kipnis, who turns 33 in April, hit .245/.304/.410 with 17 home runs, 65 RBI, seven stolen bases, and 52 runs scored over 121 games with the Indians last season, which was the final year of his six-year, $52.5 million deal. That’s well off his former All-Star pace — and it’s hard to gauge those 17 homers in the juiced ball era — but he could still have something left in the tank.
Either way, it’s worth noting that the top of the A’s depth chart at second base right now features Franklin Barreto, who made only 58 unimpressive plate appearances in 2019, so Kipnis might make a lot of sense for the A’s.
Per The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya, Angels GM Billy Eppler said on Tuesday that the club is hoping star two-way player Shohei Ohtani returns to the mound in mid-May. The 25-year-old two-way player underwent Tommy John surgery in 2018 and was forced back under the knife in September last year to address a knee issue. Ohtani is still expected to open the season as a designated hitter.
Ohtani did not pitch last year. He did hit, of course, posting a .286/.343/.505 slash line with 18 home runs, 62 RBI, 51 runs scored, and 12 stolen bases across 425 trips to the plate.
While he’s a full-time DH, Ohtani will be part of a revamped Angels offense that now boasts Anthony Rendon, one of the biggest free agent signings of the offseason. When Ohtani is ready to pitch, he will become the ace of a staff that otherwise features Andrew Heaney, Julio Teheran, and Dylan Bundy.