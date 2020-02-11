The Athletics have an interest in Jason Kipnis

MLB.com reports that the Oakland A’s have reached out to free agent second baseman Jason Kipnis.

Kipnis, who turns 33 in April, hit .245/.304/.410 with 17 home runs, 65 RBI, seven stolen bases, and 52 runs scored over 121 games with the Indians last season, which was the final year of his six-year, $52.5 million deal. That’s well off his former All-Star pace — and it’s hard to gauge those 17 homers in the juiced ball era — but he could still have something left in the tank.

Either way, it’s worth noting that the top of the A’s depth chart at second base right now features Franklin Barreto, who made only 58 unimpressive plate appearances in 2019, so Kipnis might make a lot of sense for the A’s.

Follow @craigcalcaterra