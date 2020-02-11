Getty Images

Ron Roenicke to be named interim manager of the Red Sox

By Craig CalcaterraFeb 11, 2020, 1:49 PM EST
Last week it was reported that Red Sox bench coach Ron Roenicke would be named the team’s new manager. Today the Boston Globe is reporting that that is finally becoming official. But there’s one caveat: he’ll be the interim manager. He’s only on board through the 2020 season.

There is no legal distinction between “manager” and “interim manager” in the rule book. Calling someone an “interim” manager is simply a signal that you intend to keep looking around for a better one. It’s like the open marriage of managerial titles. It’s like picking a Soviet Premier in the early 80s, back then they used to drop like flies. Which is to say that neither the Red Sox’ nor Ron Roenicke’s futures are exactly etched in stone with this hire. Not that that’s totally crazy given that the Red Sox have now had five different managers in the past ten years, two of whom won the dang World Series.

Roenicke managed the Milwaukee Brewers from 2011-15, compiling a record of 342-331. His best season with the Brewers was his first, when the club won the NL Central with a record of 96-66 and made it to the NLCS, where they fell to the St. Louis Cardinals. After being dismissed by Milwaukee he coached with the Dodgers and the Angels. He also coached for the Angels for several years prior to taking the Brewers’ job.

How long he’ll be in Boston, we have no idea.

Angels hoping Shohei Ohtani returns to mound in mid-May

By Bill BaerFeb 11, 2020, 4:15 PM EST
Per The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya, Angels GM Billy Eppler said on Tuesday that the club is hoping star two-way player Shohei Ohtani returns to the mound in mid-May. The 25-year-old two-way player underwent Tommy John surgery in 2018 and was forced back under the knife in September last year to address a knee issue. Ohtani is still expected to open the season as a designated hitter.

Ohtani did not pitch last year. He did hit, of course, posting a .286/.343/.505 slash line with 18 home runs, 62 RBI, 51 runs scored, and 12 stolen bases across 425 trips to the plate.

While he’s a full-time DH, Ohtani will be part of a revamped Angels offense that now boasts Anthony Rendon, one of the biggest free agent signings of the offseason. When Ohtani is ready to pitch, he will become the ace of a staff that otherwise features Andrew Heaney, Julio Teheran, and Dylan Bundy.