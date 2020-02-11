Ron Roenicke to be named interim manager of the Red Sox

Last week it was reported that Red Sox bench coach Ron Roenicke would be named the team’s new manager. Today the Boston Globe is reporting that that is finally becoming official. But there’s one caveat: he’ll be the interim manager. He’s only on board through the 2020 season.

There is no legal distinction between “manager” and “interim manager” in the rule book. Calling someone an “interim” manager is simply a signal that you intend to keep looking around for a better one. It’s like the open marriage of managerial titles. It’s like picking a Soviet Premier in the early 80s, back then they used to drop like flies. Which is to say that neither the Red Sox’ nor Ron Roenicke’s futures are exactly etched in stone with this hire. Not that that’s totally crazy given that the Red Sox have now had five different managers in the past ten years, two of whom won the dang World Series.

Roenicke managed the Milwaukee Brewers from 2011-15, compiling a record of 342-331. His best season with the Brewers was his first, when the club won the NL Central with a record of 96-66 and made it to the NLCS, where they fell to the St. Louis Cardinals. After being dismissed by Milwaukee he coached with the Dodgers and the Angels. He also coached for the Angels for several years prior to taking the Brewers’ job.

How long he’ll be in Boston, we have no idea.

