Report: Red Sox to sign Kevin Pillar

Jon Heyman reports that the Red Sox are expected to sign free agent outfielder Kevin Pillar. The deal will presumably be of the major league variety.

Pillar, 31, has been a slightly below average hitter throughout his seven-year career. Last year, between the Blue Jays and Giants, he hit .259/.287/.432 with 21 home runs, 88 RBI, 83 runs scored, and 14 stolen bases in 645 plate appearances. However, Pillar runs the bases well and is a solid defender.

It’s not clear yet exactly how the Red Sox plan to deploy Pillar, but he could share time in right field with Alex Verdugo. The Red Sox also haven’t been shy about shopping Jackie Bradley, Jr. so center field could be Pillar’s if they find a new home for Bradley.

