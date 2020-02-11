Report: Red Sox to sign Kevin Pillar

Jon Heyman reports that the Red Sox are expected to sign free agent outfielder Kevin Pillar. The deal will presumably be of the major league variety.
Pillar, 31, has been a slightly below average hitter throughout his seven-year career. Last year, between the Blue Jays and Giants, he hit .259/.287/.432 with 21 home runs, 88 RBI, 83 runs scored, and 14 stolen bases in 645 plate appearances. However, Pillar runs the bases well and is a solid defender.
It’s not clear yet exactly how the Red Sox plan to deploy Pillar, but he could share time in right field with Alex Verdugo. The Red Sox also haven’t been shy about shopping Jackie Bradley, Jr. so center field could be Pillar’s if they find a new home for Bradley.
MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo reports that Red Sox starter Chris Sale will be slow to start spring training due to an illness. Cotillo clarifies that Sale’s arm is fully healthy.
Sale, 30, missed the final six weeks of the regular season due to inflammation in his left elbow. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection back in August and has had a fairly normal offseason. The lefty is the ace atop a depleted starting rotation that is now sans David Price.
In 25 starts last season, Sale went 6-11 with a 4.40 ERA and a 218/37 K/BB ratio across 147 1/3 innings. It was, by many measures, the worst season of his 10-year career. The Red Sox are hoping Sale can bounce back in 2020 as his five-year, $145 million contract extension begins.