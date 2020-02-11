David Berding/Getty Images

Report: Cubs, Jason Kipnis reach agreement on minor league deal

By Bill BaerFeb 11, 2020, 6:13 PM EST
Jon Heyman reports that the Cubs and free agent infielder Jason Kipnis have reached an agreement on a minor league contract. Kipnis will be a non-roster invitee to spring training. If he makes the big league roster, he’ll earn a $1 million salary and can earn more through performance incentives.

Kipnis, 32, had spent all nine years of his major league career with the Indians. Injuries and age have slowed him in recent years. Last season, he hit .245/.304/.410 with 17 home runs and 65 RBI across 511 plate appearances.

The Cubs did basically nothing during the offseason, so signing Kipnis to a minor league deal counts as a big splash for them. Assuming Kipnis makes the Opening Day roster, he will help hold the fort down at second base until prospect Nico Hoerner is deemed ready.

Chris Sale will be slow to start spring training

By Bill BaerFeb 11, 2020, 8:36 PM EST
MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo reports that Red Sox starter Chris Sale will be slow to start spring training due to an illness. Cotillo clarifies that Sale’s arm is fully healthy.

Sale, 30, missed the final six weeks of the regular season due to inflammation in his left elbow. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection back in August and has had a fairly normal offseason. The lefty is the ace atop a depleted starting rotation that is now sans David Price.

In 25 starts last season, Sale went 6-11 with a 4.40 ERA and a 218/37 K/BB ratio across 147 1/3 innings. It was, by many measures, the worst season of his 10-year career. The Red Sox are hoping Sale can bounce back in 2020 as his five-year, $145 million contract extension begins.