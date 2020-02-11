Report: Cubs, Jason Kipnis reach agreement on minor league deal

Jon Heyman reports that the Cubs and free agent infielder Jason Kipnis have reached an agreement on a minor league contract. Kipnis will be a non-roster invitee to spring training. If he makes the big league roster, he’ll earn a $1 million salary and can earn more through performance incentives.

Kipnis, 32, had spent all nine years of his major league career with the Indians. Injuries and age have slowed him in recent years. Last season, he hit .245/.304/.410 with 17 home runs and 65 RBI across 511 plate appearances.

The Cubs did basically nothing during the offseason, so signing Kipnis to a minor league deal counts as a big splash for them. Assuming Kipnis makes the Opening Day roster, he will help hold the fort down at second base until prospect Nico Hoerner is deemed ready.

Follow @Baer_Bill