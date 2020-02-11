Mariners sign Carlos González

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that the Seattle Mariners have signed veteran outfielder Carlos González to a minor-league deal with an invite to big league spring training. If he makes the big league team he’ll make $750,000.
González, 34, was played for the Indians and Cubs in 2019. He posted a poor .558 OPS with the Tribe across 30 games and was released by Cleveland in late May. His fortunes didn’t improve with Chicago, as he posted a meager .606 OPS in 15 games on the North Side.
I suppose both of those teams, and now the Mariners. still see the three-time All-Star, three-time Gold Glove Award winner, and two-time Silver Slugger Award winner that González was in Colorado. When you have that kind of track record you get a lot of chances, but one has to assume that if he can’t make the M’s or, at the very least, have a very strong spring training, that his playing days will be over.
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Major League Baseball will not have a decision in the Boston Red Sox sign-stealing investigation this week, a person with knowledge of the probe told The Associated Press, meaning the team will open spring training without knowing if it will be punished.
The person spoke on the condition of anonymity Tuesday because there was no formal announcement. Commissioner Rob Manfred said last week that he hoped to have the investigation wrapped before the start of spring training; Red Sox pitchers and catchers reported Tuesday and have their first workout Wednesday.
The Red Sox were reportedly ready to promote bench coach Ron Roenicke to manager, but they appeared to be waiting for the results of the investigation to make sure the former Brewers boss wasn’t a target. Alex Cora was let go for directing the sign-stealing scheme with the Houston Astros in 2017, the year before he took over in Boston.