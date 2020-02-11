Mariners sign Carlos González

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that the Seattle Mariners have signed veteran outfielder Carlos González to a minor-league deal with an invite to big league spring training. If he makes the big league team he’ll make $750,000.

González, 34, was played for the Indians and Cubs in 2019. He posted a poor .558 OPS with the Tribe across 30 games and was released by Cleveland in late May. His fortunes didn’t improve with Chicago, as he posted a meager .606 OPS in 15 games on the North Side.

I suppose both of those teams, and now the Mariners. still see the three-time All-Star, three-time Gold Glove Award winner, and two-time Silver Slugger Award winner that González was in Colorado. When you have that kind of track record you get a lot of chances, but one has to assume that if he can’t make the M’s or, at the very least, have a very strong spring training, that his playing days will be over.

