Angels hoping Shohei Ohtani returns to mound in mid-May

By Bill BaerFeb 11, 2020, 4:15 PM EST
Per The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya, Angels GM Billy Eppler said on Tuesday that the club is hoping star two-way player Shohei Ohtani returns to the mound in mid-May. The 25-year-old two-way player underwent Tommy John surgery in 2018 and was forced back under the knife in September last year to address a knee issue. Ohtani is still expected to open the season as a designated hitter.

Ohtani did not pitch last year. He did hit, of course, posting a .286/.343/.505 slash line with 18 home runs, 62 RBI, 51 runs scored, and 12 stolen bases across 425 trips to the plate.

While he’s a full-time DH, Ohtani will be part of a revamped Angels offense that now boasts Anthony Rendon, one of the biggest free agent signings of the offseason. When Ohtani is ready to pitch, he will become the ace of a staff that otherwise features Andrew Heaney, Julio Teheran, and Dylan Bundy.

Chris Sale will be slow to start spring training

By Bill BaerFeb 11, 2020, 8:36 PM EST
MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo reports that Red Sox starter Chris Sale will be slow to start spring training due to an illness. Cotillo clarifies that Sale’s arm is fully healthy.

Sale, 30, missed the final six weeks of the regular season due to inflammation in his left elbow. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection back in August and has had a fairly normal offseason. The lefty is the ace atop a depleted starting rotation that is now sans David Price.

In 25 starts last season, Sale went 6-11 with a 4.40 ERA and a 218/37 K/BB ratio across 147 1/3 innings. It was, by many measures, the worst season of his 10-year career. The Red Sox are hoping Sale can bounce back in 2020 as his five-year, $145 million contract extension begins.