Angels hoping Shohei Ohtani returns to mound in mid-May

Per The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya, Angels GM Billy Eppler said on Tuesday that the club is hoping star two-way player Shohei Ohtani returns to the mound in mid-May. The 25-year-old two-way player underwent Tommy John surgery in 2018 and was forced back under the knife in September last year to address a knee issue. Ohtani is still expected to open the season as a designated hitter.

Ohtani did not pitch last year. He did hit, of course, posting a .286/.343/.505 slash line with 18 home runs, 62 RBI, 51 runs scored, and 12 stolen bases across 425 trips to the plate.

While he’s a full-time DH, Ohtani will be part of a revamped Angels offense that now boasts Anthony Rendon, one of the biggest free agent signings of the offseason. When Ohtani is ready to pitch, he will become the ace of a staff that otherwise features Andrew Heaney, Julio Teheran, and Dylan Bundy.

