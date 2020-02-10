Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Report: MLB planning radical changes to playoff format

By Bill BaerFeb 10, 2020, 5:11 PM EST
Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports that Major League Baseball is planning radical changes to the playoffs to begin in 2022. The changes, summarized:

  • Seven playoff teams in each league, up from five
  • Team with best record in each league gets first-round bye
  • Two division winners and best wild card team host best-of-three series against bottom three wild cards
  • Division winner with second-best record gets to pick first-round opponent from three wild cards
  • Division winner with third-best record gets to pick first-round opponent afterwards

MLB would host a reality TV-esque show on the Sunday night of the day the regular season ends in which teams select their playoff opponents. Sherman likens it to the NCAA selection show.

Unsurprisingly, the motivation for this change has a lot to do with enticing broadcasters for a new TV deal. The changes would add more games of intrigue late in the regular season and the shorter playoff series would increase the importance of each game.

As Sherman mentions, the MLBPA has to sign off on this for the changes to take effect. The suggested changes do, on the surface, get more teams into the mix which could allay the union’s concern over the increasing rate of tanking across the league. That being said, increasing the playoff field to 14 teams is almost half the league. As The Athletic’s Tim Britton points out, the 2014 Mets — who went 79-83 — would have been a playoff team under this system. At a certain point, teams wouldn’t even have to feign trying to be competitive and could still luck into a playoff berth and hoist that banner proudly while still slashing payroll.

At any rate, we’re all going to be talking about this for a while, which helps divert attention away from the whole Astros thing.

Mookie Betts trade officially official

By Bill BaerFeb 10, 2020, 7:56 PM EST
After nearly a week of consternation, the Mookie Betts trade is officially official, as both the Red Sox and Dodgers announced the trade on Monday evening. In case you missed it, the Dodgers got Betts along with David Price in exchange for Alex Verdugo, Jeter Downs, and Connor Wong.

As we’ve mentioned here many times, the Red Sox have been laser-focused on trimming payroll to get under the $208 million competitive balance tax threshold. The Dodgers are covering about half of Betts’ and Price’s remaining salaries — roughly $48 million. That gets the Red Sox under $190 million as it pertains to the CBT. The Red Sox were in the penalty for each of the past two seasons and didn’t want to make it three.

The Red Sox brass addressed the trade, using the typical language to justify the trade. Per Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe, Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said that the club would have pursued a Betts trade even if they were only $5 million above the CBT. Which, if you’re a Red Sox fan, has to be incredibly inspiring. Brings a tear to your eye, really.

Principal owner John Henry said, “While the organization in its entirety very much wanted to see Mookie in a Red Sox uniform for the length of his career, we believe in this decision as we are responsible and accountable for both the present and the future of the Red Sox.”

Along with the draft, the Red Sox will gamble on some prospects they received in the deal, hoping one of those players turns into a player as good as Mookie Betts. The circle of life.