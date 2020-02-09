Report: Red Sox, Dodgers, Twins agree on reworked swap involving Mookie Betts

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports that the Red Sox, Dodgers, and Twins have come to an agreement on a reworked trade involving outfielder Mookie Betts. Per MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, the Dodgers will get Betts, starter David Price, and cash from the Red Sox. The Red Sox will receive outfielder Alex Verdugo, infield prospect Jeter Downs, and catching prospect Connor Wong from the Dodgers. As usual, the trade is still pending review of the involved players’ medicals, but the players have all been notified of the trade. The Twins will receive starter Kenta Maeda, a lower level minor league player, and $10 million in exchange from the Dodgers for reliever Brusdar Graterol, outfielder Luke Raley, and the No. 67 pick in the 2020 draft.

The first iteration of the three-team trade fell apart due to concerns over Twins reliever Brusdar Graterol’s medicals. In the end, though, every team got what they wanted. The Red Sox cleared a significant amount of salary off of their payroll, getting under the $208 million competitive balance tax threshold. The Dodgers, silent for much of the offseason, made a big upgrade to the roster, adding one of the best players in the game in Betts and a solid starter in Price. The Twins bolstered the rotation yet again with Maeda. He’ll join a rotation that includes newcomers Rich Hill and Homer Bailey as well as mainstays José Berríos and Jake Odorizzi.

Downs is rated as the Dodgers’ No. 5 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. Wong came in at No. 28. Graterol ranked No. 3 in the Twins’ system.

Follow @Baer_Bill