Red Sox, Andrew Benintendi agree on two-year, $10 million deal

MLB.com’s Manny Randhawa reported on Saturday that the Red Sox and outfielder Andrew Benintendi avoided arbitration, agreeing to a two-year, $10 million contract. The deal covers his first and second years of arbitration eligibility.

The two sides were initially unable to come to an agreement prior to last month’s filing deadline. Benintendi filed for a $4.15 million salary while the team countered at $3.4 million. The $5 million annual average value of the deal puts Benintendi a bit ahead for this year but likely provides the Red Sox a deal next year in what would have been his second year of arbitration eligibility.

Benintendi, 25, hit .266/.343/.431 with 40 doubles, 13 home runs, 68 RBI, 72 runs scored, and 10 stolen bases in 615 plate appearances in 2019. With the Red Sox expected to complete their trade of Mookie Betts to the Dodgers, Benintendi will have a more vital role in Boston’s offensive approach.

