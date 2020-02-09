Andrew Benintendi
Red Sox, Andrew Benintendi agree on two-year, $10 million deal

By Bill BaerFeb 9, 2020, 3:45 PM EST
MLB.com’s Manny Randhawa reported on Saturday that the Red Sox and outfielder Andrew Benintendi avoided arbitration, agreeing to a two-year, $10 million contract. The deal covers his first and second years of arbitration eligibility.

The two sides were initially unable to come to an agreement prior to last month’s filing deadline. Benintendi filed for a $4.15 million salary while the team countered at $3.4 million. The $5 million annual average value of the deal puts Benintendi a bit ahead for this year but likely provides the Red Sox a deal next year in what would have been his second year of arbitration eligibility.

Benintendi, 25, hit .266/.343/.431 with 40 doubles, 13 home runs, 68 RBI, 72 runs scored, and 10 stolen bases in 615 plate appearances in 2019. With the Red Sox expected to complete their trade of Mookie Betts to the Dodgers, Benintendi will have a more vital role in Boston’s offensive approach.

Dodgers-Angels trade involving Joc Pederson cancelled

Joc Pederson
By Bill BaerFeb 9, 2020, 7:55 PM EST
More trade drama. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports that the previously reported trade between the Dodgers and Angels has been cancelled. The Dodgers had agreed to send outfielder Joc Pederson and pitcher Ross Stripling to the Angels in exchange for infielder Luis Rengifo and two prospects.

The deal was contingent on the Dodgers acquiring Mookie Betts from the Red Sox. That trade hit a snag over former Twins reliever Brusdar Graterol‘s medicals, but was reworked and completed on Sunday. As a result, the trade between the Dodgers and Angels was also expected to be finalized.

Jon Heyman reported on Friday that Angels owner Arte Moreno was unhappy (in fact, “quite upset”) that the deal was on pause until the Betts deal went through. Perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised that there’s no deal after all.