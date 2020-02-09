Dodgers-Angels trade involving Joc Pederson cancelled

More trade drama. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports that the previously reported trade between the Dodgers and Angels has been cancelled. The Dodgers had agreed to send outfielder Joc Pederson and pitcher Ross Stripling to the Angels in exchange for infielder Luis Rengifo and two prospects.

The deal was contingent on the Dodgers acquiring Mookie Betts from the Red Sox. That trade hit a snag over former Twins reliever Brusdar Graterol‘s medicals, but was reworked and completed on Sunday. As a result, the trade between the Dodgers and Angels was also expected to be finalized.

Jon Heyman reported on Friday that Angels owner Arte Moreno was unhappy (in fact, “quite upset”) that the deal was on pause until the Betts deal went through. Perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised that there’s no deal after all.

Follow @Baer_Bill