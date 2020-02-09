Dodgers-Angels trade involving Joc Pederson cancelled

More trade drama. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports that the previously reported trade between the Dodgers and Angels has been cancelled. The Dodgers had agreed to send outfielder Joc Pederson and pitcher Ross Stripling to the Angels in exchange for infielder Luis Rengifo and two prospects.
The deal was contingent on the Dodgers acquiring Mookie Betts from the Red Sox. That trade hit a snag over former Twins reliever Brusdar Graterol‘s medicals, but was reworked and completed on Sunday. As a result, the trade between the Dodgers and Angels was also expected to be finalized.
Jon Heyman reported on Friday that Angels owner Arte Moreno was unhappy (in fact, “quite upset”) that the deal was on pause until the Betts deal went through. Perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised that there’s no deal after all.
ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports that the Red Sox, Dodgers, and Twins have come to an agreement on a reworked trade involving outfielder Mookie Betts. Per MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, the Dodgers will get Betts, starter David Price, and cash from the Red Sox. The Red Sox will receive outfielder Alex Verdugo, infield prospect Jeter Downs, and catching prospect Connor Wong from the Dodgers. As usual, the trade is still pending review of the involved players’ medicals, but the players have all been notified of the trade. The Twins will receive starter Kenta Maeda, a lower level minor league player, and $10 million in exchange from the Dodgers for reliever Brusdar Graterol, outfielder Luke Raley, and the No. 67 pick in the 2020 draft.
The first iteration of the three-team trade fell apart due to concerns over Twins reliever Brusdar Graterol’s medicals. In the end, though, every team got what they wanted. The Red Sox cleared a significant amount of salary off of their payroll, getting under the $208 million competitive balance tax threshold. The Dodgers, silent for much of the offseason, made a big upgrade to the roster, adding one of the best players in the game in Betts and a solid starter in Price. The Twins bolstered the rotation yet again with Maeda. He’ll join a rotation that includes newcomers Rich Hill and Homer Bailey as well as mainstays José Berríos and Jake Odorizzi.
Downs is rated as the Dodgers’ No. 5 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. Wong came in at No. 28. Graterol ranked No. 3 in the Twins’ system.