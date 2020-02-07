Jeff Luhnow
Getty Images

Report: Astros front office involved in cheating efforts going back to 2016

By Nick StelliniFeb 7, 2020, 6:58 PM EST
Leave a comment

In January, Major League Baseball issued a report on the Astros’ sign-stealing effort that refereed to the scheme as “entirely player-driven.” It claimed that, besides Alex Cora, no non-player staff had involvement in the now-infamous banging scheme.

According to the Wall Street Journal, that is not true.

Jared Diamond reports that now-fired Houston GM Jeff Luhnow was presented with a program called “Codebreaker” in 2016 that would be used to decode the opposing catcher’s signs during games. Per the Journal, the program was used by the team’s baseball ops and video room staff to decode signs and give that information to hitters in real time. The program was put to use both at home and on the road. The revelations directly contradict the notions from Rob Manfred’s official report that the Houston front office was not involved in cheating, that the players initiated the cheating, and that the strong suggestion that the Astros were free of sin when they were playing away from Minute Maid Park.

Luhnow claimed in a statement after his firing that he is “not a cheater” and that he “did not know that rules were being broken.” Yet he was reportedly enthusiastic about Codebreaker (sometimes referred to internally as the “dark arts”) and would walk into the video room during road games to ask about Codebreaker.  Luhnow denies that to The Journal, yet it is hard to take him at his word at this point.

The report includes some more juicy details about the Codebreaker program and Luhnow’s levels of involvement, but the more important ramifications seem to be about the fact that none of this information was made public before.

The Journal states that the league’s evidence included knowledge of the existence of Codebreaker, yet the league’s report completely omits it and exonerates Astros non-uniformed personnel. The league’s report also somewhat pointedly omits any mention of actions prior to 2017, even though Manfred apparently knew about the Codebreaker implementation and that program’s 2016 origins.

Why?

Why did MLB not punish any personnel besides Lunhow? The intern who reportedly originally presented Codebreaker to Lunhow, Derek Vigoa, is now Houston’s senior director of team operations. For that matter, why has nothing become of Kevin Goldstein, who according to a report from Jeff Passan asked his scouts to point their cameras into other teams’ dugouts? That information became public before the conclusion of the league’s investigation. Is the front office-driven nature of the scheme the reason that AJ Hinch never put a stop to the banging?

Beyond that, what happened in 2018 when the use of Codebreaker stopped? Was it because there was a better system implemented, and was there front office-driven cheating in 2019? Tom Verducci point-blank asked Hinch whether there was truth to the rumors that the Astros used buzzers to convey signs during the interview that aired tonight on MLB Network. Hinch stated that the league found that no buzzers were used (h/t to Brendan Kuty for transcribing the full exchange). That’s not exactly a “no.”

It’s also worth noting that the Journal states that the aforementioned euphemism “dark arts” was used in the Advance Scouting Department’s 2019 budgeting spreadsheet. Is that a reference to the initiative Goldstein proposed, a new sign-stealing scheme, or something else entirely?

A lot of things about this whole story never added up. Why didn’t Hinch ever flat-out tell the players to cut it out? Why didn’t they get the message when he went as far as to smash the monitors, and did so twice? How could Luhnow – and owner Jim Crane, for that matter – not know about any of this?

The picture is becoming clearer now. We still need more information, and the question of Crane’s knowledge of these matters is still not satisfyingly resolved. But for some reason, MLB decided to conceal this side of the story, and decided to leave everything that happened before 2017 out of the report. Baseball deliberately shielded everyone in the Astros’ front office besides Jeff Luhnow.

Rob Manfred needs to tell us why.

Follow @StelliniTweets

MLBPA head Tony Clark urges resolution to Mookie Betts trade situation

Tony Clark
Getty Images
By Nick StelliniFeb 7, 2020, 5:40 PM EST
2 Comments

The Major League Baseball Players Association issued a statement from Executive Director Tony Clark in which the head of the players’ union called for the teams involved in the complicated Mookie Betts to, basically, get on with it already. The statement reads as follows:

“The proposed trades between the Dodgers, Red Sox Twins and Angels need to be resolved without further delay. The events of this last week have unfairly put several Players’ lives in a state of limbo. The unethical leaking of medial information as well as the perversion of the salary arbitration process serve as continued reminders that too often Players are treated as commodities by those running the game.”

Go off, Tony.

There’s a few things Clark is referencing here. The main one is that the Betts trade (and subsequent Joc Pederson/Ross StriplingLuis Rengifo trade) is reportedly being held up by the fact that the Red Sox have concerns about the medicals of for-now Twins prospect Brusdar Graterol, who would go to the Dodgers in exchange for Kenta Maeda before being flipped to Boston as part of the package for Betts and David Price. Still with us here?

Graterol is a well-regarded prospect who debuted in 2019 and pitched in relief for Minnesota. He’s a starter by trade, but many believe that the combination of his stuff and his injury history point to a full-time career in the bullpen. The Red Sox apparently didn’t agree until they looked at the Twins’ internal medical records, which is standard procedure when making a trade. Boston apparently now wants more compensation for Betts and Price than just Graterol and Dodgers outfielder Alex Verdugo, since they no longer value Graterol quite as highly.

The other wrinkle here is that the trade that would send Pederson and Stripling to Anaheim is conditional upon the Betts trade being completed. Pederson actually just had a salary arbitration hearing while all of this was hanging over his head. The Dodgers won, meaning he’ll make $7.75M instead of $9.5. Jon Heyman reports that Angels owner Arte Moreno is quite unhappy about all of these delays. I’m sure he’s not the only one.

Obviously I don’t have a crystal ball or privileged access to the Twins’ medical records, but Graterol projecting as a reliever wasn’t exactly a big secret in the industry, and a fair amount of the independent prospect evaluation community is on the record as feeling that way. Maybe there’s something in those records that sets off some alarm bells for Chaim Bloom and company, but we’re getting to the stage where this is getting even sillier than the basic concept of willingly trading Mookie Betts to save some cash.

Clark is absolutely in the right to issue a statement as strongly worded as this one, and one can only hope that this will all get sorted out sooner rather than later. The whole bit about players being treated as commodities and not as people, though? That’s unfortunately not going away any time soon. There’s a school of thought that says that baseball is a business and these guys knew what they were signing up for, but that’s crap. These players are going to have to uproot their families and lives, and the least the Red Sox can do is bring this to a speedy resolution.

Follow @StelliniTweets