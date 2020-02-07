Getty Images

Hunter Pence signs with the Giants

By Craig CalcaterraFeb 7, 2020, 2:33 PM EST
UPDATE: Jon Heyman reports that the deal between Pence and the Giants is done.

10:55 AM: I am not a scoop guy by any stretch of the imagination. My habit of never leaving my house and my existential dread of talking on the phone with people prevents that from ever really being my gig. I’ll leave that to the Jeff Passans and Ken Rosenthals of the world.

Still, I’ve gotten a couple of scoops over the years. A random contract extension here. A random signing there. If you hang around baseball and baseball people long enough stuff falls into your lap.

Some of that stuff is more random than other stuff, of course. Like, one of my more notable scoops was when the Braves signed A.J. Pierzynski. Know how I learned about that one? Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez was in line at a Honeybaked Ham Company, picking up his Christmas ham, and was talking about it too loudly on the phone. A reader’s dad was behind him in line, told the reader and the reader and sent me a message about it. Viva journalism.

We have another one of those today. [Super serious voice]: NBC SPORTS HAS LEARNED that free agent outfielder Hunter Pence is in agreement with the Giants on a contract. He’s on his way up to San Francisco as we speak to take a physical. Pence, NBC SPORTS HAS LEARNED, turned down offers from the Padres and Astros to sign with the Giants.

Most journalists will never tell you their sources, but I’ll let you in on mine: some random guy in the airport in San Diego, where a few minutes ago he overheard Pence, who was getting ready to board a flight to San Francisco, talking about all of this quite loudly on his cell phone. I’m not gonna say that’s Woodward and Bernstein stuff, but I feel like it’s pretty solid as far as these things go. If it’s not I promise to write a 2,000-word essay about how getting it right is better than passing along hilarious crap from dudes who talk too loud on their cell phones in public spaces. I won’t believe that necessarily, but I’ll write it.

Anyway: Pence hit a surprising .297/.358/.552 in about a half season’s worth of work for the Rangers last year, and even made the American League All-Star team, but had his season cut short with back issues. It’s hard to expect a repeat of that or even a full season from him given that he has managed to play in more than 110 games just once dating back to 2015, but the Giants are in rebuilding mode, he’s well-liked from all of his years in the Bay Area, and this is no doubt going to be a low-leverage signing for the club.

Anyway: keep your voices down, folks. You never know who might be listening. I got spies everywhere, apparently.

Inside the breakdown of the Mets sale

By Craig CalcaterraFeb 7, 2020, 3:43 PM EST
Earlier this week the $2.6 billion sale of the Mets, seemingly agreed upon between sellers, Fred and Jeff Wilpon, and buyer, billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen, fell apart. Cohen walked away, the Wilpons waved him goodbye and that, it would appear, was that.

The reasons for the deal breaking down are still a bit murky, but today the New York Post reported that it was a matter of control: specifically, who controlled the team as the official “Control Person” — a legal term under Major League Baseball’s constitution — for the next five years.

Original reports of the deal said the Wilpons would retain control for five years at which point Cohen would take over. According to the Post, though, this came as a surprise to Cohen, who thought he’d have more say than that:

When he realized Wilpon was going to really be in control for five years while Cohen owned a majority of the team’s equity, Cohen got uncomfortable with the deal and worked at changing the terms.

“Steve thought he would be controlling the shots. He would be the power behind the throne. Baseball balked at that,” a source said.

He either did not understand what he signed in the term sheet, or thought that once he had the deal he could significantly alter the terms, a source said.

A source close to Cohen disputes that it was clear that the Wilpons would be in charge for five years. The source says that, in reality, the parties intended to work out a more fluid transference of team governance than that, under which Cohen would assume power over time. The Wilpons, however, insisted on the idea that being the “Control Person” for five years meant that they would have full control for five years. Cohen then tried to change the payout terms of the deal — reportedly switching from a gradual buy-in over time, or perhaps reducing the total amount as opposed to an up-front $2.6 billion payment, but the Wilpons balked.

The report suggests that the Wilpons had Major League Baseball’s backing in their interpretation of the term sheet, as the league does not recognize multiple Control Person[s] or what have you, but that strikes me as a bit off.

The Giants, for example, are owned by a large group. The team has a board, basically, and it elects their Control Person. That person has changed at least twice, going from Peter Magowan to Bill Neukom to Larry Baer to Charles Johnson, all without a sale of the team. Major decisions are, likewise, handled via votes of the many owners, even if proxies are given to Johnson or whoever the Control Person is at any time. Similarly, the Cubs are owned by the Ricketts family, which administers the team via a board (i.e. the family all voting on stuff), even if Tom Ricketts is the official Control Person in the eyes of MLB.

Which is to say that the Wilpons could’ve agree to a different structure along the lines of the Giants and Cubs or along any other lines they could think of without running afoul of the “one Control Person” rule. It just seems that they didn’t want to. They wanted to have their $2.6 billion cake and to eat it too. Which seems rather unreasonable to me. Doesn’t that seem unreasonable to you?

But it gets worse: apparently the Mets, possibly with the backing of MLB, are seeking to have Cohen blackballed from purchasing any other team. From the Post:

Nevertheless, the Mets and MLB believe Cohen acted in bad faith and that, coupled with his record as a controversial hedge fund manager who was suspended from managing outside money, he may not get the support from owners to buy a team again.

“It would be in question,” a source close to the owners said.

I’m not going to lay down much to defend Cohen, who has a somewhat checkered business history, but the idea that Major League Baseball would blackball him because he backed out of the deal after what sounded like an insane demand on the part of the Wlipons is kind of nuts. On the one side you have a multi-billionaire who wants nothing more to purchase what should be one of your league’s marquee franchises and, in the process, increase the value of the 29 other franchises by virtue of that big, big sale price. On the other side you have the Wilpons, who have repeatedly mismanaged said would-be marquee franchise and clearly want out, but not before making unhinged demands that would rightfully put off any other buyers who might come down the pike. And the league sides with the latter over the former? Really?

I don’t know what magical powers the Wilpons have over Major League Baseball, but they are formidable.