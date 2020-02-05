Rockies sign Ubaldo Jiménez to minor league deal

The Rockies signed Ubaldo Jiménez to a minor league contract and have extended him an invitation to spring training, the club announced on Wednesday.
Jiménez, of course, made a name for himself with the Rockies, particularly in 2010 when he was an All-Star and finished third in NL Cy Young Award balloting. He went 19-8 with a 2.88 ERA and a 214/92 K/BB ratio, made all the more impressive considering he pitched half his games at Coors Field.
Jiménez last pitched in the majors in 2017 with the Orioles, struggling mightily. He didn’t pitch professionally again until participating in the Dominican Winter League and put up solid numbers, which seemed to be enough for the Rockies to give him a shot. Jiménez is still highly unlikely to crack the club’s Opening Day roster.
Tim Collins, Drew Butera, and Chris Owings are among the Rockies’ other non-roster invitees to spring training.
The first arbitration case of the year has been decided. Reliever Shane Greene and the Braves couldn’t agree on a contract prior to last month’s deadline as Greene filed for a $6.75 million salary and the Braves countered slightly lower at $6.25 million. Per MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, the Braves have won their case, so they’ll pay Greene $6.25 million this season.
For those unfamiliar with the process, players eligible for arbitration — typically beginning after three years of major league service time — can request higher salaries. The team can counter with a lower figure, then the two sides have some time to work it out. In many cases, an agreement is reached before heading to an arbitration hearing, typically around the midpoint of the two sides’ figures. When the two sides don’t agree, they present their case in front of an arbitration panel. In this case, for example, the Braves had to present their case as to why Greene deserved $6.75 million rather than $6.25 million. Greene and his representation were tasked with convincing the panel that he did, in fact, deserve $6.75 million.
Greene, 31, split last season between the Tigers and Braves. He posted a 2.30 ERA with 64 strikeouts and 17 walks over 62 2/3 innings. However, he pitched much better for the Tigers, compiling a microscopic 1.18 ERA in 38 innings. After going to the Braves in a deal ahead of the July 31 trade deadline, Greene posted a 4.01 ERA in 24 2/3 innings.
Greene is in his final year of arbitration eligibility, meaning he can become a free agent after the 2020 season. He’ll be tasked with helping to bridge the gap to closer Mark Melancon this year.