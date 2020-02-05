James Paxton
Getty Images

James Paxton to miss 3-4 months after back surgery

By Craig CalcaterraFeb 5, 2020, 4:05 PM EST
5 Comments

The New York Yankees just announced that starter James Paxton underwent back surgery today — a microscopic lumbar discectomy with removal of a peridiscal cyst, to be specific. His timeline to return to Major League action is 3-4 months.

Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports that, per Brian Cashman, Paxton first experienced pain in his back the final week of the regular season and received treatment to which he responded well, allowing him to face the Astros in the postseason. Paxton was reportedly managing well in the offseason, but the issue returned a month ago. They attempted a conservative, pain-management program at first in an attempt to avoid surgery but it was unsuccessful. 

This is a huge blow for the Yankees. Paxton was set to be the number two or number three starter for New York after Gerrit Cole and, possibly, Masahiro Tanaka depending on how spring training played out. Now he’s out until May or June at least. Barring setbacks. Paxton was one of the Yankees’ few somewhat healthy pitchers last year, making 29 starts and posting a 3.82 ERA and a K/BB ratio of 186/55 in 150.2 innings.

Last year the Yankees managed to overcome a ton of injuries with a “next man up” philosophy and a whole lot of luck. They start 2020 poised to have to do the same thing once again.

Rockies sign Ubaldo Jiménez to minor league deal

Ubaldo Jiménez
Karl Gehring/The Denver Post via Getty Images
By Bill BaerFeb 5, 2020, 5:44 PM EST
2 Comments

The Rockies signed Ubaldo Jiménez to a minor league contract and have extended him an invitation to spring training, the club announced on Wednesday.

Jiménez, of course, made a name for himself with the Rockies, particularly in 2010 when he was an All-Star and finished third in NL Cy Young Award balloting. He went 19-8 with a 2.88 ERA and a 214/92 K/BB ratio, made all the more impressive considering he pitched half his games at Coors Field.

Jiménez last pitched in the majors in 2017 with the Orioles, struggling mightily. He didn’t pitch professionally again until participating in the Dominican Winter League and put up solid numbers, which seemed to be enough for the Rockies to give him a shot. Jiménez is still highly unlikely to crack the club’s Opening Day roster.

Tim Collins, Drew Butera, and Chris Owings are among the Rockies’ other non-roster invitees to spring training.