Phillies to retire Roy Halladay’s No. 34 on May 29

The Philadelphia Phillies announced this morning that they will retire No. 34 in honor of Roy Halladay on May 29. That’s the 10th anniversary of his perfect game against the Marlins.

Halladay spent four years with the Phillies, winning the NL Cy Young in 2010 — his second Cy Young, having won it in 2003 with the Blue Jays — and was a runner-up for the award in 2011. He made the All-Star team in both of those years. In addition to the 2010 perfect game, he tossed a no-hitter in the postseason against the Reds that season as well.

In all, Halladay spent 16 years in the majors, winning 203 games with a 3.38 ERA and 2,117 strikeouts in 2,749.1 innings. He was elected to the Hall of Fame, posthumously, in 2019.

