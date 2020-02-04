Phillies to retire Roy Halladay’s No. 34 on May 29

The Philadelphia Phillies announced this morning that they will retire No. 34 in honor of Roy Halladay on May 29. That’s the 10th anniversary of his perfect game against the Marlins.
Halladay spent four years with the Phillies, winning the NL Cy Young in 2010 — his second Cy Young, having won it in 2003 with the Blue Jays — and was a runner-up for the award in 2011. He made the All-Star team in both of those years. In addition to the 2010 perfect game, he tossed a no-hitter in the postseason against the Reds that season as well.
In all, Halladay spent 16 years in the majors, winning 203 games with a 3.38 ERA and 2,117 strikeouts in 2,749.1 innings. He was elected to the Hall of Fame, posthumously, in 2019.
Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports reports that free agent pitcher Taijuan Walker worked out in front of a small gathering of scouts today. Unfortunately for the right-hander, his fastball sat in the 85-88 MPH range, which might have killed any chance he might have had at landing a guaranteed major league contract. He usually sits in the low- to mid-90’s with his fastball velocity.
Walker, 27, underwent Tommy John surgery in 2018. He returned at the end of last season, making one one-inning appearance for the Diamondbacks. He last pitched a full season in 2017, when he posted a 3.49 ERA with 146 strikeouts and 61 walks over 157 1/3 innings.
Teams are always on the hunt for pitching depth, so Walker likely won’t go unsigned, but he will probably have to settle for a non-guaranteed minor league contract at this point.