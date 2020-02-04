Greg Bird signs with the Rangers

The Texas Rangers have signed first baseman Greg Bird to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.
Bird, 27, debuted with a lot of hype in 2015, mashing 11 home runs in 46 games as a 22-year-old. He has missed a ton of time in recent years due to injuries, however, and ended his Yankees career in 2019 with a .725 OPS and 0.1 WAR across 186 games spanning parts of four seasons in which he exceeded 50 games played only once. Still there is some serious power potential there if he can manage to stay healthy. At basically zero cost, it makes total sense for the Rangers to take a flyer on him.
Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports reports that free agent pitcher Taijuan Walker worked out in front of a small gathering of scouts today. Unfortunately for the right-hander, his fastball sat in the 85-88 MPH range, which might have killed any chance he might have had at landing a guaranteed major league contract. He usually sits in the low- to mid-90’s with his fastball velocity.
Walker, 27, underwent Tommy John surgery in 2018. He returned at the end of last season, making one one-inning appearance for the Diamondbacks. He last pitched a full season in 2017, when he posted a 3.49 ERA with 146 strikeouts and 61 walks over 157 1/3 innings.
Teams are always on the hunt for pitching depth, so Walker likely won’t go unsigned, but he will probably have to settle for a non-guaranteed minor league contract at this point.