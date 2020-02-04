Greg Bird signs with the Rangers

Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports reports that free agent pitcher Taijuan Walker worked out in front of a small gathering of scouts today. Unfortunately for the right-hander, his fastball sat in the 85-88 MPH range, which might have killed any chance he might have had at landing a guaranteed major league contract. He usually sits in the low- to mid-90’s with his fastball velocity.

Walker, 27, underwent Tommy John surgery in 2018. He returned at the end of last season, making one one-inning appearance for the Diamondbacks. He last pitched a full season in 2017, when he posted a 3.49 ERA with 146 strikeouts and 61 walks over 157 1/3 innings.

Teams are always on the hunt for pitching depth, so Walker likely won’t go unsigned, but he will probably have to settle for a non-guaranteed minor league contract at this point.

