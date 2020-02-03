Luke Voit is in The Best Shape of His Life

We’ve had some early BSOHL guys already — the sort who like to talk about it in the fall, just as their workout program gets going and/or they’re looking for a job — but with the Super Bowl over and spring training just a couple of weeks away, it’s time to get into the busy part of Best Shape of His Life season.

Today’s BSOHL All-Star, Yankees 1B/DH Luke Voit, who had core surgery in October and now wants to make it clear that he feels great. From the New York Post:

According to the first baseman, however, the procedure not only repaired the problem but combined with the post-surgery rehab work has significantly improved other areas of his well-built 6-foot-3, 225-pound frame. “I have never felt any better in my life. It’s everything. I feel faster, more agile and my strength is back,” Voit told The Post while driving through Atlanta on his way from Missouri to Tampa on Saturday.

Voit missed a good chunk of the 2019 season with a sports hernia that put him on the injured list on two occasions, the second time for over a month. Though he came back from it at the end of August, he was obviously still not right. Despite that he still put up decent numbers — he hit .263/.378/.464 with 21 homers in 510 plate appearances — but he was certainly not the kind of power threat he was in the small sample of at bats he gave the Yankees in 2018.

How much time he gets at first for the Yankees in 2020 is up in the air, however. While Voit may be listed first on the depth chart right now — and while he may be in the Best Shape of His Life — there is competition in the form of Miguel Andújar, who is supposed to get some looks at first base, and from Mike Ford, who impressed in 50 games last year. D.J. LeMahieu can also handle first base, playing 40 games there last year. The DH slot and the presence of a 26th roster spot may free up some space for all of them this year. Hard to say at the moment.

But at least Voit is feeling good.

Follow @craigcalcaterra