Astros name James Click as new general manager

The Astros announced on Monday evening that James Click has been named the new general manager of the ballclub.
Click, a Yale graduate and a former Baseball Prospectus contributor, spent the last 14 years in the Rays organization, including the last three years as the vice president of baseball operations. He was originally a coordinator of baseball operations, then was promoted to director of baseball research and development followed by becoming the director of baseball operations.
The Astros recently hired Dusty Baker as the new manager. Click and Baker, respectively, are replacing Jeff Luhnow and A.J. Hinch who were suspended for one year by Major League Baseball — and subsequently fired by the Astros — for their role in the Astros’ sign-stealing scheme.
Pitchers and catchers report next week, so Click will be thrown right into the fire.
The Mariners announced on Monday that the club signed starter Marco Gonzales to a four-year contract extension. Per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the deal is for $30 million total, beginning in 2021. The extension also includes a fifth-year club option.
Gonzales, who turns 28 years old in two weeks, would have become eligible for arbitration for the first time after this season, so the extension covers all three arbitration years as well as effectively buying out at least one year of free agency.
This past season, Gonzales made 34 starts for the Mariners, posting a solid 3.99 ERA with 147 strikeouts and 56 walks over 203 innings. He was one of only 15 pitchers in the league to accrue 200-plus innings. The Mariners certainly need the dependability Gonzales provides in the starting rotation, so it makes sense for the club to ink him to an extension.