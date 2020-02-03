Astros name James Click as new general manager

The Astros announced on Monday evening that James Click has been named the new general manager of the ballclub.

Click, a Yale graduate and a former Baseball Prospectus contributor, spent the last 14 years in the Rays organization, including the last three years as the vice president of baseball operations. He was originally a coordinator of baseball operations, then was promoted to director of baseball research and development followed by becoming the director of baseball operations.

The Astros recently hired Dusty Baker as the new manager. Click and Baker, respectively, are replacing Jeff Luhnow and A.J. Hinch who were suspended for one year by Major League Baseball — and subsequently fired by the Astros — for their role in the Astros’ sign-stealing scheme.

Pitchers and catchers report next week, so Click will be thrown right into the fire.

