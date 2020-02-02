Red Sox could make decision on Mookie Betts trade soon

Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports that the Red Sox could make a decision regarding trading Mookie Betts soon, perhaps even within the next few days. The Padres and Dodgers are the two teams most involved in trade talks regarding Betts.

Betts, 27, will be eligible for free agency after the 2020 season. He will earn a $27 million salary this season. The Red Sox, concerned with lowering payroll to get under the $208 million competitive balance tax threshold, believe a Betts trade would be the most efficient way to accomplish that goal.

Betts, the 2018 American League MVP, hit .295/.391/.524 with 29 home runs, 80 RBI, 135 runs scored, and 16 stolen bases across 706 plate appearances this past season. He was worth 6.6 Wins Above Replacement according to FanGraphs, the ninth-best mark in baseball and fifth-best in the AL.

The Padres or Dodgers, or any other team that would acquire Betts, would be expected to cover a sizable portion of his salary as well as part with some high-end young players. If the Padres and Red Sox are able to come to an agreement, Speier notes that the Padres would need the Red Sox to receive Wil Myers in return in order to offset some salary.

