Former Detroit Tigers draft pick Patrick Mahomes won Super Bowl LIV

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes turned on the jets in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers, going 10-for-16 for 141 yards and a pair of touchdowns, helping his team erase a 10-point deficit en route to a 31-20 win. It’s the second championship in Chiefs history and their first since 1969.

Mahomes was once a well-regarded pitching prospect, selected by the Detroit Tigers out of high school in the 37th round of the 2014 draft. He did not sign and went on to play football for Texas Tech University. It was the right call.

Mahomes’ father, Pat, pitched in the major leagues over parts of 11 seasons from 1992-2003 with the Twins, Red Sox, Mets, Rangers, Cubs, and Pirates.

This wasn’t the only recent crossover between football and baseball. Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was selected by the Athletics ninth overall in the 2018 draft, but chose to focus on his football career. He was just named the Offensive Rookie of the Year. Murray also made the right call, it appears.

One last crossover: Yankees manager Aaron Boone is a seer:

FWIW – our manager is a savage with the predictions https://t.co/DToMHPYnqm — New York Yankees (@Yankees) February 3, 2020

With the 2019-20 NFL season now in the books, it’s officially baseball season. Pitchers and catchers report next week. Getcha popcorn ready.

