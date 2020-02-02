Patrick Mahomes
Ed Zurga/Getty Images

Former Detroit Tigers draft pick Patrick Mahomes wins Super Bowl LIV

By Bill BaerFeb 2, 2020, 10:31 PM EST
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes turned on the jets in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers, going 10-for-16 for 141 yards and a pair of touchdowns, helping his team erase a 10-point deficit en route to a 31-20 win. It’s the second championship in Chiefs history and their first since 1969.

Mahomes was once a well-regarded pitching prospect, selected by the Detroit Tigers out of high school in the 37th round of the 2014 draft. He did not sign and went on to play football for Texas Tech University. It was the right call.

Mahomes’ father, Pat, pitched in the major leagues over parts of 11 seasons from 1992-2003 with the Twins, Red Sox, Mets, Rangers, Cubs, and Pirates.

This wasn’t the only recent crossover between football and baseball. Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was selected by the Athletics ninth overall in the 2018 draft, but chose to focus on his football career. He was just named the Offensive Rookie of the Year. Murray also made the right call, it appears.

One last crossover: Yankees manager Aaron Boone is a seer:

With the 2019-20 NFL season now in the books, it’s officially baseball season. Pitchers and catchers report next week. Getcha popcorn ready.

Taijuan Walker’s velocity reportedly lacking in latest workout

Taijuan Walker
Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images
By Bill BaerFeb 4, 2020, 4:50 PM EST
Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports reports that free agent pitcher Taijuan Walker worked out in front of a small gathering of scouts today. Unfortunately for the right-hander, his fastball sat in the 85-88 MPH range, which might have killed any chance he might have had at landing a guaranteed major league contract. He usually sits in the low- to mid-90’s with his fastball velocity.

Walker, 27, underwent Tommy John surgery in 2018. He returned at the end of last season, making one one-inning appearance for the Diamondbacks. He last pitched a full season in 2017, when he posted a 3.49 ERA with 146 strikeouts and 61 walks over 157 1/3 innings.

Teams are always on the hunt for pitching depth, so Walker likely won’t go unsigned, but he will probably have to settle for a non-guaranteed minor league contract at this point.